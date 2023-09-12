C-I (Camden, S.C.) editor
For the better part of a year, upgrades have been taking place — right alongside activities — at Knights Hill Park next to St. Paul United Methodist just outside Camden thanks to the Knights Hill Historic Preservation Board and its chair, Bill Robinson.
Back in late November 2022, Robinson had announced that Wholespire, formerly known as Eat Smart Move More, had granted $5,000 toward upgrade the park’s basketball court. Other projects were placed on the slate as well, and things got going way back in late January when the Kershaw County Parks and Recreation Department — “as promised,” as Robinson put it — removed branches and other debris from around the court.
That beginning led the preservation board to announce it would host its annual May Day Festival after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The May 13 festival included door prizes, food trucks, arts and crafts, music, and informational vendors.
By then, the court had been partially repainted green and purple so that teens and kids there for the day could play. Just a few weeks later, the basketball court upgrades had been completed, with more green added, yellow striping, new baskets, and more.
In mid-August, Robinson announced that Wholespire was awarding the board with another $6,000 grant, this time to add a seniors walking trail around the park. A week later, the clearing process for that project began.
The hope is that work will be completed, or at least mostly so, in order for the a 3-on-3 double-elimination basketball tournament can be held on Sept. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. Team entry fees are $75.
On Oct. 14, the park will host a Family Funday Octoberfest, sponsored by the Kershaw County Democratic Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with plans for vendors, games, free food, live music, and voter registration. The event is open to the entire Kershaw County community.
Meanwhile, Robinson said the board continues to seek input from folks living around the park.
“We met with young adults from the community [on Sept. 9] to garner their input as to what they’d like to see happen at the park going forward,” he said.
(All photographs provided by Bill Robinson.)