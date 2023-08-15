Space permitting, Church News runs every Tuesday. Due to new print deadlines, items for Church News must be submitted by email to mcahn@chronicle-independent.com no later than 5 p.m. the previous Thursday. Announcements are NOT accepted via telephone. There is no guarantee of the number of times an event will be published nor the date it will first appear.
Revival ServicesThe Rev. Randy Sharp is hosting revival services every Sunday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Camden American Legion Post No. 17, 133 Chestnut Ferry Road Ext. Everyone is welcome.
Bethesda PresbyterianBethesda Presbyterian Church, on DeKalb Street in Camden, invites the public to RISE each Sunday at 9:15 a.m. Enjoy Christian fellowship, singing with the church’s Praise Band, and inspirational messages that will prepare everyone for the coming week. All ages are welcome, and a nursery is available.
Blaney BaptistBlaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road, Elgin, offers services on Sundays with a morning worship service at 10 a.m. and Bible Study on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.
Door of HopeDoor of Hope Ministries, 984 Wateree Blvd., Camden, with Pastor Gerald Brown, invites the public to its Sunday services, starting at 10 a.m. Services can also be viewed online via YouTube (search for “Door of Hope, Camden, SC”) and Facebook (“Door of Hope Ministries”).
Emmanuel BaptistEmmanuel Baptist Church, 1643 McRae Road in east Camden, invites the community to its annual Fall Festival, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. there will be food, fun, games, a cake walk and a trunk-or-treat that will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.ebccamden.com.
First Baptist (Camden)First Baptist Church of Camden, 1201 Broad St., invites the community to join the congregation for worship during regular Sunday morning services that begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary and hear Pastor Rusty’s current sermon series on “I Can.” Further information on this and other upcoming church activities can be found on the church’s website at www.firstbaptistcamden.org under the “What’s New” tab.
Grace EpiscopalGrace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton St. in Camden, hosts the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) group every third Monday of each month in Richardson Hall at 7 p.m. NAMI of Kershaw County is a peer-led mental health and wellness support group that is free and open to the public. The group is for individuals, caregivers, educators, first responders, clergy, or anyone interested in learning about living with mental illness. For more information, contact LaShella Kirkland at (803) 432-3699.
St. John’s UMCSt. John’s United Methodist Church, 45 Roseborough Road in Lugoff, continues hosting Friday Night Turquoise Table Gatherings each Friday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Each Friday, there will be food trucks on the church lawn and guests are invited to get some food and then sit and connected with each other at the Turquoise Table. For more information, call (803) 438-1335.
St. Luke BaptistSt. Luke Baptist Church of Camden, 512 Church St., Camden, holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays and prayer services on the first and third Sundays of each month at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing is being practiced at all times, sterile masks will be issued, and church staff is sanitizing areas throughout the church. The services are also being livestreamed on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/slbcamden. The Rev. Robert Boyd, pastor, and the Rev. Duron Alexander, associate minister, invite the public to attend or “tune in.” Online giving can be given via the Cash App: $stlukecamden. For more information, call (803) 432-0203.
Second CalvarySecond Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 6676 Flat Rock Road, in the Heath Springs area, offers services in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m., preceded by Sunday School at 9 a.m.
Wateree BaptistWateree Baptist Church’s exercise group, Silver Sneakers, meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., in the church gym, 2024 Haile St., in Camden. The groups focus on cardio health, and anyone is welcome to come and exercise.