With summer workouts and 7-on-7 passing league contests in full swing, it can only mean that the 2023 Kershaw County high school football season is a few weeks away.
All three county public high school slates have been finalized with the opponents for Camden, Lugoff-Elgin and North Central being the same as last season only at opposite sites. This is the final of the South Carolina High School League’s two-year cycle for current classifications and conferences. The SCHSL is expected to release its region and classification realignment proposals in December.
While the games for the upcoming season have been set, here are some football-related notes on events on tap in the coming weeks.
Bulldogs hosting annual Battle of Camden: Camden will host its annual Battle of Camden 7-on-7 passing league tournament and Linemen Challenge on Wednesday, June 28 at the Bulldog Athletic Complex (on Bramblewood Dr.), the football practice facility (along York St.) and Zemp Stadium.
The day-long event features teams from throughout the state taking part in the day-long competitions which are free and open to the public.
Bulldog Bash set for Zemp: The third annual Bulldog Bash, a six-school preseason series of scrimmages, will be held on Monday, Aug. 7 at Zemp Stadium.
Admission is $7 per person with Camden High school season ticket holders being admitted into the event free of charge with their pass.
The games begin at 5 p.m. with Midland Valley playing Andrew Jackson on Field 2. At 5:30 p.m. on field 1, Midland Valley will play Chester while Westwood and Andrew Jackson play on field 2. At 6:30 p.m. on field 1, York faces Chester. At 7 p.m. on field 2, Camden will play Westwood.
The 7:30 p.m. finale will feature Camden taking on York.
Camden Shrine Club Jamboree heads to Boonetown: For the first time, the Camden Shrine Club Football Jamboree will be held and hosted by North Central High School. Once a staple at Zemp Stadium, the event was put on a three-year, three-school rotation with the event being held at Lugoff-Elgin last summer.
The 48th annual Camden Shrine Club Jamboree will be played on Friday, Aug. 11 at Knight Stadium in Boonetown.
The starting time and the order of games is still being decided, but the pairings are known for the three mini-games which serve as the traditional curtain-raiser for the county football season.
The pairings have Camden facing off against 5A entry Blythewood while Lugoff-Elgin will meet Midland Valley, coached by former Camden High defensive coordinator Earl Chaptman, who is in his third season at the Mustangs’ helm. The hosts Knights, under first-year head coach and former Camden and Dorman offensive coordinator Daniel Sisk, will meet Calhoun County.