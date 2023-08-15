Last Saturday, I visited my mother in Columbia. She turned 78 on Sunday.
She lives with my 48-year-old sister who takes care of my mother full-time. She has done so for nearly 13 years.
Mom suffers from limited mobility, spending a lot of time in bed, due to symptoms she has suffered as an adult decades after having suffered through childhood as a child.
As such, my mother is long retired and my sister — who’s had her own health issues — has not worked since starting to take care of her.
Another family member provides enough financial assistance to get by.
Despite some tax benefits afforded to caregivers, my sister does not qualify because she doesn’t have an income from which she draws to meet mom’s expenses. If anyone could meet that requirement, it would be the other family member.
If my sister were working while taking care of mom, she could list our mother as her dependent on her tax forms.
According to an AARP article published on the organization’s website in February, caregivers spend “about $2,700 a year on household, medical and other costs related to caring for a loved one.” I’m surprised the average is that low.
When we think of dependents, we usually think of kids, but what AARP was talking about wasn’t about claiming a tax credit for kids up to age 16, but a non-refundable $500 “Credit for Other Dependents, including elderly parents.”
Notice the word “non-refundable.” It’s a credit that reduces what you might owe; it’s not a refund in and of itself.
AARP said you can claim certain adult individuals — even non-family members — as long as they are a U.S. citizen, national or legal resident with a Social Security number, Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number; their gross income is not greater than that year’s cutoff amount (which was $4,300 back in 2021); and lives with you and for whom you pay more than 50% of their living expenses, including clothing, food, lodging, medical and dental care, transportation and other necessities.
There are even ways married people who live with you can qualify.
In addition, the AARP noted that if, like my sister, you are single and otherwise qualify, having a dependent living with you could bump you up to being a “head of household,” which means your standard deduction (back in the 2021 tax year) was bumped up from $12,550 to $18,800.
On top of that, you can deduct the money you paid for your loved one’s eligible un-reimbursed medical costs if the qualified costs for everyone you’re claiming on your taxes total more than 7.5% of your gross income. Adding what you spent on your mom, grandfather or “auntie” would probably help.
What about at the state level? That was more difficult to figure out.
USA.gov, the U.S. government’s official website, indicates that some state government programs pay family members or friends of people with disabilities. I’d like to think elderly parents who have to rely on their adult kids for a lot of what they do would count.
There are state Medicaid programs — many of them called “consumer-directed personal assistance” programs — that will pay a caregiver if the person for whom they’re caring already receives Medicaid.
USA.gov directed me to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Healthy Connections (a/k/a Medicaid) program page. After some searching, I found a frequently asked questions section about a program known as Healthy Connections Prime. One of the questions was about caregivers.
“In some cases, caregivers can receive some short-term relief for the care of the member (also known as respite care). You or your loved one may also get other long-term services ... such as environmental modifications (minor changes in the home), in-home personal care, and delivered meals.”
That didn’t answer my question about financial support, did it?
How about the S.C. Department on Aging? Their GetCareSC Caregiver Support page talked about caregiver stress, which is a very, very real thing.
But I still couldn’t find anything on state financial benefits for caregivers in South Carolina.
I even checked the S.C. Department of Revenue’s website. Plug in “caregivers” and only four hits came up and none of them had to do with tax credits or the like.
After that, the only things I could find were companies that purported to “pay” caregivers in some manner. I couldn’t tell if any of them were legitimate.
The bottom line is that family members, like my sister, can end up giving up their entire lives, including chances to earn an income, so they can take care of their elderly parents.
A $500 credit doesn’t help much. Hopefully, someone reading this will have some ideas about how to change things for the better, and not just for her.