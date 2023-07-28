Based on a vote that took place during Kershaw County Council’s more than three hour and 30 minute meeting Tuesday night, it appears the Kershaw County Detention Center (KCDC) will be expanded or replaced in the not too distant future. The more likely scenario is expansion rather than replacement, but council voted unanimously, with District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell absent and District 5 Councilman Brant Tomlinson participating by phone to authorize a study of both possibilities by Moseley Architects.
The discussion came late in the meeting, following a lengthy public comment section, discussions on animal control and litter control ordinances, an update on a revised grant to expand the county’s wastewater treatment plant, third and final readings of three rezoning requests, first readings on four amendments to the county’s zoning and land development regulations, and a discussion on the boat ramp situation at Patriot’s Point in Lugoff.
The jail discussion was then followed by an approximately 30-minute executive session to discuss a personnel matter.
County Administrator Danny Templar said the KCDC’s expansion or replacement is necessary due to persistent overcrowding issues. He said Moseley has already conducted a study of the existing facility.
“This was one of my high priorities coming in as administrator, it was the jail and its future needs as it relates to capacity,” Templar said.
He said the KCDC experienced some “difficulties” during the height of the COVID pandemic, but managed to make it through that period through isolation measures and the like.
“Again, just trying to anticipate our needs well beyond 2035, 2045 (due to) how this community is growing as it relates to our need for a larger jail. The current location has the ability for an expansion over there and/or a replacement with about 8 additional unused acres over there with, I think, some opportunity to purchase additional land if we needed it, but I don’t think we will,” Templar said.
He told council that the county has already budgeted $600,000 out of its capital projects fund to make improvements to the existing jail as it is currently configured, to include repairs to equipment such as washing machines, and roof and other structural repairs. Some painting and plumbing issues need to be addressed as well, Templar said.
The bigger problem is the population. Templar said the average daily population is steadily increasing.
“It is really pushing us to really have to look at this study as truly being an actionable study and not something we shelve, as government tends to do,” he said. “The number of inmates held in our facility right now — the vast majority of them — are either violent crimes or general session charges and those cases move relatively slowly compared to summary court cases. There’s also a fair amount of family court cases…. We’re just not moving (detainees) in and out of our facility through adjudication like we have in the past.”
Templar and Moseley’s Todd Davis both noted that the KCDC is rated to hold 89 total detainees. A check of the jail roster by the Chronicle-Independent on Thursday morning showed there were 139 detainees being at the jail. Davis later said there has been at least one time when the KCDC population reached 150 to 160 detainees since 2017.
“We will continue to budget money in future budgets to make these improvements and catch up on some maintenance over there, but ultimately … we are really looking down to a jail expansion,” Templar said. “I wouldn’t say a replacement, based on cost, but what I’m needing tonight is the ability to press forward to find out exactly what the facility would look like.”
Templar said that, based on the study Moseley already conducted and in light of the overcrowding combined with a general rise in the county’s population, Kershaw County could be looking at a combined 250 beds for male and female detainees.
“So that is going to be a rather large project, so I need to understand, as the administrator, what that price tag looks like — what the timeline looks like. Is it feasible? What are our other options? The logistics involved in something like that — a project where you’re already housing (detainees). This will be an incredibly complex undertaking,” he said.
Before Davis came up to speak, District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr. asked a number of questions about the potential differences, both financially and time-wise, to build a new facility rather than expanding the current one. Templar said he looked at the property recently and realized there are new residential developments that are in the very beginning stages of being built on Bramblewood Plantation Road next to and across the street from the jail. He also noted that the city of Camden’s wastewater treatment facility is at the of the road by the Wateree River as well. However, Templar said these kind of ideas were “putting the cart way before the horse.”
“The one thing I do worry about is the monetary side as it relates to our 8% general obligation bond limit,” he said. “Bond capacity — that is not something I would like to max out for, but it is pressing enough to really consider an expansion just to have more room over there.”
Absent a referendum, the South Carolina Constitution limits counties’ general obligation debt to an amount equal to 8% of the assessed value of property in the county. That means that if the county found that either an expansion or a completely new construction would have to be financed by bonds that would take the county above its 8% limit, Kershaw County citizens would have to approve the bond during a general election referendum.
“It’s a lot to think about and it’s probably going to be one of the harder decisions we have to make as a group because No. 1, it’s not going to be cheap, and No. 2, it’s not going to be easy,” Templar said.
Noting that he was KCDC’s project manager when the current facility was built and later its director, District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones said that the jail was too small when the county built it.
“It was an indirect supervision (facility) and I liked direct supervision, based on numbers … the jail was inadequate when we built it 25 years ago and it’s been 89 (capacity) since then,” Jones said, adding that as a Type II jail facility in South Carolina, the KCDC is only supposed to detain someone for up to 90 days. “However, when they’re waiting for court and when the judicial system is not working, we get backlogged where there are no health evaluations, or there’s no court time. There’s got to be something that … somebody needs to get with the solicitor’s office or whatever, have some docket needs and let’s try to get some pleas in and get these folks out. I think we’re holding some of these folks for too long.”
The C-I‘s check of the KCDC’s detainee listing showed that of the dates of arrest listed, the oldest is of a burglary suspect who has been held since January 2021. However, about 50 of the current detainees have no arrest date listed, thereby making it difficult to know if anyone has been detained for a longer period of time.
Jones said he believes a new facility would cost twice to three times as much as expanding the current facility and wondered from where the money would come.
“Where would we get the millions of dollars to do the expansion? We’re talking about it now after we have no other resources but to go to the people in order to do it. And it should have been talked about a year ago,” Jones said. “So I’ll be interested in how this council plans to fund this and how quick y’all come back on it, because we are in violation of minimum standards and it’s just an accident away from a big lawsuit, and I’m concerned for our employees, too.”
District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake, who is a former prosecutor, said he has spoken to the chief administrative judge who he said told him they are doing what they can to “push the solicitor’s office” to move cases faster and scheduling them as much as they can.
With that in mind, Shoemake suggested leveraging the jail’s population when it comes to the county’s relationship with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which oversees cases in Kershaw and Richland counties.
“Our solicitor’s office is run out of Richland County and I think we should probably, next year, when budget time comes, ask some hard questions of our solicitor as to why — there’s a population difference; there’s more people than here — but the percentage difference in population is nothing compared to the percentage difference in spending,” Shoemake said. “So, they’re spending a lot more money on the Richland side of the border. I think those are questions for when the solicitor comes in here and asks for certain budgetary resources, and I think it’s pretty fair for us to maybe start thinking about pegging that to jail population and things like that, or ‘productivity,’ which should then decrease the jail population.”
Chairwoman Katie Guinn then recognized Davis, saying she had received his company’s study and recommendations. Guinn said her main question was whether or not he could provide any kind of preliminary insight regarding building anew or expanding the current facility.
“One of the issues I see is that expanding is an option, but what will not be expanded — it says, ‘experiencing an abundance of system end-of-life issues, code violations, and requiring every day maintenance.’ So, I just want to hear from you, I guess, your recommendation,” Guinn said.
Davis said that his company visited the jail about a month ago and that one of the biggest concerns were the issues Guinn mentioned.
“A lot of (systems) are inadequately sized to accommodate what you’ve got, but we have started looking at, if an addition is viable, redoing your core spaces,” Davis said, such as the KCDC’s booking/intake, kitchen, laundry, inmate property storage areas. “If we do an addition, our recommendation would be to put most of those core services in that addition and beds. Then we started looking at ‘Can we repurpose them?’ So we started looking at maybe taking … your kitchen and turning into booking, and taking booking and turning it into laundry to try to repurpose as much as possible”
Davis said nearly Moseley’s entire team came to look at the jail. Among the items they determined were needed was replacing the roof.
“The slope of that roof … the pitch on that roof doesn’t get the water to the gutter; it’s several feet short, so when it comes off on that slope, it stops so you can see in the study where we took pictures of rust areas about a foot before it ever gets off the roof,” Davis said.
In response to a question from Jones, he also said that whatever happens with the expansion, additional bed space would definitely be created. Davis also said that the jail is not truly accommodating even the 89 detainees it should be holding.
“Right now, even though you’re rated for 89, in order to house 89 (detainees), it’s got to be like a perfect world,” he said. “The right type of offenders — you’ve got a housing unit for 24 females and you’ve only got 10 [the C-I counted 19 as of Thursday morning], that’s 14 empty beds that you can’t put anything else in.”
Davis said a national standard states that when a facility is at 80% of rated capacity, it is, technically, full.
“So, rather than look at 89 beds that you’re rated for, you’re really operating on 71 in order to properly classify and separate offenders,” he said.
Davis also said that, based on South Carolina’s typical length of stay for a detainee in a county facility, if that facility’s average is more than 24 or 25 days, that “raises a flag” for his company.
“That tells us there’s a slowdown in your criminal justice system,” he said. “You have consistently gone up since 2017…. In 2022, you were 22.48 days per inmate average length of stay. That’s going to increase greatly with the new bond reform law that just passed.”
Davis’ explanation of the new legislation was that it requires that if an offender is out on bond and commits another crime, they go back to jail without being able re-post that same bond.
Jones asked if there was a way for the jail to be converted to direct supervision and whether a ratio he remembered as being one detention center officer per 56 detainees was in place. Davis said the current KCDC could be converted to a direct supervision facility, but that the problem would be hiring the staff, adding that there would have to be an approximately 35% increase in staff. He said the indirect supervision ratio is one officer per 64 detainees.
Davis also said officer safety is an issue between the two types. With indirect supervision KCDC officers monitor detainees from enclosed spaces where as direct supervision places officers in the detainees’ living space.
“I don’t think we can be any more dangerous that what we’re in right now,” Jones said, “and if you monitor correctly and you don’t let them all out at one time, you kind of have a good system that you’re using. I think direct supervision would be a good way to go. I didn’t like indirect supervision 25 years ago and I don’t like it now.”
Councilman Jones asked current KCDC Director Kevin Jones to come forward to speak on the issue.
Director Jones said the U.S. National Institute of Corrections, which is part of the national government, is now pushing for what is being called “strategic inmate management,” which he said is a hybrid philosophy combining direct supervision with what is known as inmate behavior management.
“But (Davis) is exactly right, it’s going to be a 35% increase on staff. I ran Lexington County and, now, they just gave their folks an across-the-board 7% (increase) and they still can’t staff it,” Director Jones said, adding that Davis conducted a study at that facility as well.
He told Councilman Jones that he currently has 31 staff members and only one vacancy. Davis, on the other hand, has heard of facilities with as many as 140 vacancies.
Answering a question from Guinn, Davis said the next step would be to see what an expansion would look like and how much that would cost, and then what a totally new facility would look like and what that would cost. He emphasized that it would be much more expensive to do a total replacement, but that renovations to the existing facility as part of the expansion would be “astronomical.”
Tomlinson suggested that if the county decided on a complete rebuild, it would have to be strategic about it due to possible flood plain issues and in terms of temporarily housing detainees when it comes time to make room for a new facility.
Director Jones said he already has a preliminary agreement with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to house Kershaw County detainees at the rate of $72 per day per detainee, which council members expressed pleasure at learning.
Finally, Catoe asked Davis if it was possible to still use the current jail for some purpose even if a totally new facility is built. Davis said it was, but that it would need to be upgraded to meet current safety codes.
With that, Tucker made a motion to authorize Templar to proceed with preliminary planning for both expansion and total replacement of the detention center with funding from the current capital projects fund not to exceed $10,000 and for projections to come back within 120 days.
The motion passed unanimously.