The Kershaw County Detention Center on Bramblewood Planation Road in Camden. Kershaw County Council voted Tuesday night to authorize a pair of studies to see what both an expansion or a total replacement would look like and cost. The facility is rated to house 89 detainees for no more than 90 days a time. There were 137 housed there as of Wednesday evening, with at least one detainee having been held there since January 2021.