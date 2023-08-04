William Melvin
“Bill” Pendleton III,
William Melvin
“Bill” Pendleton III,
61, died on Monday, July 31, 2023. He was born in Camden, S.C., the son of the late William Melvin Pendleton II and
Anne Horton Pendleton.
Bill was a graduate of Western Carolina University, with a BS in Forestry and Natural Resource Management. He
was employed by
and retired from
the state of South Carolina after 28
years of service and most recently was employed by LabCorp as a medical courier. Bill loves spending time at home with family and friends.
He was a devoted husband and father.
Bill is survived by his wife, Susan Pendleton; his daughter, Mackenzie Pendleton; and his sisters, Penny Pendleton Rubin and Pamela Pendleton Staples.
Memorials may be made in his memory to Beulah United Methodist Church, 820 Beulah Church Road, Camden, SC 29020.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left online for the Pendleton family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Aug. 4, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.