Make safety back-to-school lesson, urge law enforcement leadersThe morning commute will once again be saturated with school traffic as students get back to the books Thursday, and local law enforcement officials ask that drivers use caution and common sense to promote safety.

“We ask that everybody, especially in school zones, obey the 25-mile-per-hour speed limits and don’t go over them,” Kershaw County Sheriff Steve McCaskill said. He also advised drivers to expect delays and give themselves a few extra minutes in the mornings, especially this week. He said law enforcement usually experiences problems the first few days because that’s when many parents like to take their kids to school.