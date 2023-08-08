Make safety back-to-school lesson, urge law enforcement leadersThe morning commute will once again be saturated with school traffic as students get back to the books Thursday, and local law enforcement officials ask that drivers use caution and common sense to promote safety.
“We ask that everybody, especially in school zones, obey the 25-mile-per-hour speed limits and don’t go over them,” Kershaw County Sheriff Steve McCaskill said. He also advised drivers to expect delays and give themselves a few extra minutes in the mornings, especially this week. He said law enforcement usually experiences problems the first few days because that’s when many parents like to take their kids to school.
In addition to the extra car traffic, school buses will once again be maneuvering through the county. McCaskill reminded drivers to be on the lookout for them, noting that it’s illegal to pass a stopped school bus....
The Camden Police Department will be back-to-school alert as well. Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd said that in addition to his department’s three resource officers and Camden Middle School, Camden High School, and the Continuous Learning Center, road officers will be on duty at the city’s remaining school locations.
“Our priority will be the traffic around all the schools during these first couple of weeks,” the chief said.
The department plans to have an increased presence, building to the first day of school [on} Thursday, when every available police officers will patrol roads associated with school traffic.
Floyd warned all drivers to be cautious. “We will be out in force,” he said.
Schools scramble with student placementIt was fewer than 48 hours before the 2000-2001 school year began, and Wendy Blanks had yet to find out which of three Camden elementary schools her child would attend.
Last year, she sent her child to a private school to avoid the attendance lottery, which placed Camden-area children in Camden Primary or Jackson or Pine Tree Hill elementary schools. She decided this year, however, she wanted to register her child in one of the district’s public schools.
Back in March, she though she pre-registered her child, who will enter the 1st Grade, at Camden Primary. It was then that she submitted copies of all the necessary data to enroll her child at her school of choice.
She went to Camden Primary for registration July 26, as she said she had been told to do by the people she talked with at the school during pre-registration. It was then, she said, that she was told she’d find out to which class her child had been assigned.
When Blanks discovered her daughter wasn’t on the list to attend Camden Primary, she immediately went to the district office to see Dr. Mary Catherine Norwood, the Kershaw County assistant superintendent for instruction and the individual who handles the matter. She said she was told her child had been placed at Pine Tree Hill; however, while she might still be able to go to Camden Primary, nothing was definite until registration was completed....
When asked if whether there were students who still haven’t been placed in school {on] Monday, Norwood said, “We’re placing students every minutes. And they primarily, right now, are private school students. we’ve already sent batches of placements today to the individual schools so that they can start calling, because we can’t physically call everyone.”
Norwood said the pre-registration that took place in March was only for kindergarten “at that particular time,” and she added that parents of the students transferring into the district “could go to the new school any time if they were new to the area.”
Tools to learn (feature photo)United Way of Kershaw County Executive Director Donny Supplee prepares bags of school supplies for public school students in kindergarten through 6th Grade in the county. The School Tools program is a collaborative effort between the United Way, Christian Community Ministries, and Sentinel Health Partners to provide notebooks, pencils, pens, and many other grade-specific items to youngsters who otherwise may not be able to afford school supplies. This is the first year for the school supplies program, and it slightly surpassed its goal of 800 bags through donations from the community.
Next year, Supplee said, the program will aim to provide supplies to needy students in all grades.
Rural transportation system still on track for ridersPeople without cars who live in rural Kershaw County used to have to rely on a friend or a cab or whatever means they could find to make it to an appointment, a job, or even something as simple as shopping until the Kershaw Connection came along.
Now, many of those people pay $1 to ride from one end of the county to the other or anywhere in between. Their freedom was threatened recently when the Santee-Wateree Rural Transportation Authority (RTA) lost its contract to provide transportation services to Medicaid patients to a low bidder, according to United Way of Kershaw County Executive Director Donny Supplee.
Through a cooperative effort with local service agencies, the service was expanded to include transportation for rural riders.
The other transportation authority — which would’ve provided rides only to the Medicaid patients — was supposed to take over the route earlier this month, but the switch was stopped through a movement of local social service providers who helped create the convenience.
IMPACT Kershaw County, which is made up of these social service providers, worked for more than a year with the Santee-Wateree RTA to provide the solution to the county’s transportation problems, according to Supplee.
The solution was to piggy-back onto the Medicaid transportation services to provide reduced-cost rides to others in need throughout the county, he said. It’s a pilot program in the state and is modeled on a similar program in Florida....
“We banded together and went to the governor’s office,” Supplee said.... “We have averted what we feel like would have been a crisis situation for our community.”