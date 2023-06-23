Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan (far right) thanks Lugoff residents Steve Melton (second from left) and Jim Sanders (second from right) on Wednesday for assisting Dep. Grant McElveen (far left) with getting a suspect under control on May 17 on Pine Grove Road. McElveen was in the process of detaining Michael Dalton Hailey, 25, on suspicion on drug possession when — unbeknownst to Melton and Sanders — he broke his leg after he and Hailey went to the ground. Boan said he and his office appreciated what they did that day, presenting them — and McElveen — with special KCSO coins. “It matters. It definitely matters,” Boan told the two men.