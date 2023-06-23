More than a month ago, on May 17, two men from the Lugoff area did something most people might not: They stopped to assist a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputy who was struggling with a man he was trying to detain.
On Wednesday afternoon, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan personally and publicly thanked Jim Sanders, 77, and Steve Melton, 58, for stopping to help Dep. Grant McElveen who was in the process of detaining 25-year-old Michael Dalton Hailey, 25, of Horsehead Road in Lugoff.
“That’s when Mr. Melton and Mr. Sanders were passing by in their vehicles and observed what was going on and decided to intervene,” Boan said during the short ceremony inside the KCSO’s training room. “Now, these two were complete strangers. They just introduced themselves to each other when we got here today. Two separate vehicles, two separate vehicles, both saw the same thing. Both decided they were going to get involved. So, they stopped their vehicles, got out and they went to where the struggle was taking place and helped our deputy, who had an injured leg now, get this deputy under control, get the handcuffs on him.
“They didn’t come over kicking, punching and fighting; they came over to hold him down, they came over to — and you can hear them in the background actually saying, ‘Calm down, just calm down’ — they’re just trying to deescalate.”
Boan said this is something deputies are trained to do, but that Melton and Sanders knew to do that as well. He said the two men were trying to make sure the deputy didn’t get further injured. Once everything was under control, Boan said, McElveen went to the hospital where X-rays confirmed his leg was broken just above the ankle. The sheriff pointed out, as he did in the C-I’s May 30 County Crime Report, that Hailey hadn’t intended to hurt McElveen. It was merely a result of the two falling to the ground as McElveen tried to detain Hailey.
Boan then turned to Melton and Sanders to let them know he and the entire sheriff’s office appreciated their assistance.
“As citizens, you’re not obligated in any way, shape or form to stop and help a deputy out. Y’all saw what you saw out there and y’all made the decision to stop your vehicle, go over and help out a deputy. You probably didn’t know his leg was broken at the time,” Boan said, to which Sanders confirmed they did not, “but that’s irrelevant, that didn’t stop you from going over and doing what you did. We definitely appreciate it.”
Boan said it’s actually not uncommon for citizens to help out law enforcement in Kershaw County, and that many “Back the Blue” through a lot of support in the community.
“Y’all demonstrated what Kershaw County citizens do out here,” Boan said, adding that because of good relations between his office and the community, he has little, if any trouble, with recruitment and retention of deputies. “I think that’s mostly because of our citizens who back our guys; they know it and appreciate it…. Our great citizens are the reason that we put our badges on every day. We do it for you guys, and we know you got our backs. Again, I want to thank both of you for what you’ve done and what you did that day. It matters. It definitely matters.”
With that, Boan presented Sanders and Melton with KCSO coins that contain the office’s badge and Boan’s name on the front, and the design of the office’s patch on the other. He also presented one to McElveen for continuing his efforts to detain Hailey even after his leg broke and began going numb. Boan said Melton might have an idea of what McElveen was going through since he is an amputee with a prosthetic right leg.
After the ceremony, Melton revealed he had actually spotted the situation a bit before he appears on McElveen’s body cam footage. Melton, who lives nearby, said he was driving down Pine Grove Road and saw the deputy’s patrol car and wondered who McElveen might have pulled over. He then realized the deputy was trying to detain Hailey and watched for a little while before deciding to get out and help.
“They were going on the ground like two tomcats,” Melton said.
Meanwhile, Sanders — who lives in Lugoff’s Ridgeway area — and his wife were driving in the opposite direction.
“My wife noticed them first and pointed them out to me,” Sanders said.
He is actually seen approaching McElveen and Hailey first, with Melton coming up behind him.
“I’m not sure why I got out to help except that I have respect for the sheriff’s office,” Sanders said. “I got over there and asked the deputy what I could do to help. He said to get him on the ground, so that’s what I did.”
Melton told essentially the same story, and both men said that Hailey acted surprised when he realized other people were involved in subduing him.
“Sheriff Boan helped me once when I was in distress. People should think about the job they do and help them. We have a great sheriff and a great sheriff’s department, and we need to help them any way we can,” Sanders said.
According to the original incident report, McElveen was dispatched to the area of Pine Grove and Woodward roads for a call of a man — later identified as Hailey — walking in the road with no shirt on. He spotted Hailey walking on the roadway closer to Partridge Lane.
“As soon as (he) saw my patrol vehicle, he walked off the road and onto the shoulder, and began stuffing what appeared to be narcotics in his right pocket,” McElveen wrote in the May 17 report. “I noticed right away (that) the subject appeared to be under the influence of some type of drug, based on his extremely dilated pupils and inability to stand still.”
McElveen reported that Hailey “immediately seemed defensive” and continuously tried to walk away. He wrote that Hailey then turned to run and that there seemed to be a black fixed blade in Hailey’s pants.
“As soon as I saw the knife, I drew my Taser and pointed it at (him). I immediately called for another unit to step it up, but holstered my Taser when (Hailey) appeared to be(come) cooperative,” McElveen wrote.
Hailey ended up running off again, but McElveen managed to box him in at a fence. At that point, Hailey allegedly came at him.
“I grabbed ahold of him and when I did, he spun around, causing us both to go to the ground. When we went to the ground, he fell on my right leg, just above the ankle. I felt a snap in my leg and then everything from shin down went numb,” McElveen wrote.
Although not mentioned in the report, it was almost immediately after this that Sanders and Melton approached to help.
Once Hailey was under control, McElveen told him he was under arrest for public disorderly conduct not only because he had been walking on the roadway, but “conducting himself in a disorderly or boisterous manner and using obscene or profane language.”
Hailey not only ended up being charged with public disorderly conduct, but marijuana possession, resisting arrest, littering, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine, all of which Boan noted were not major felonies for which a judge could deny bond. Total bond was set at $14,230, which was paid on May 31, allowing Hailey to be released from jail.
Deputies arrested Hailey exactly one week later.
According to at least two KCSO reports, deputies responded to locations on U.S. 1 South, Leslie Branham Road, and Rabon Circle, all in Lugoff, for calls involving a white male wearing red shorts and sporting a marijuana leaf tattoo. The man — later identified as Hailey — allegedly broke into vehicles at a U.S. 1 South business and a Leslie Branham Road residence. At that residence, Hailey allegedly entered the home and tried to steal two book bags. The victims there said they heard a noise inside the residence, found Hailey in the process of stealing the backpacks and confronted him, reportedly taking pictures of him and recording a video. They managed to retrieve the backpacks and called for deputies.
Other deputies responded to Rabon Circle to a call that Hailey was in someone’s yard claiming he had been shot at and was being pursued. The responding deputies located him there and detained him. Hailey reportedly waived his Miranda rights and reportedly admitted to trying to steal the backpacks from the Leslie Branham Road residence, although he claimed they were his.
In all, deputies charged Hailey with two counts of breaking into motor vehicles; and one count each of second-degree burglary, and assault and battery for allegedly swinging a pair of shoes at one of the victims when they confronted him. He is still being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on more than $36,000 total bond for the new charges.
According to online court documents, Hailey’s record in Kershaw County includes a number of traffic violations, as well as pleading guilty to larceny obtaining signature or property under false pretenses, less than $2,000, in Feb. 2016 in relation to an Oct. 2015 arrest; being found guilty during a bench trial in Sept. 2017 for the purchase of beer or wine by a minor; and public disorderly conduct in Nov. 2021 for an arrest that August.
On Wednesday, Sanders and Melton acted as though they had not sought out any recognition for their actions. In fact, Sanders said it wasn’t until he read the C-I‘s May 30 crime report that he learned Boan was looking for whoever had helped his deputy.
And Melton made it clear that he wasn’t thinking of himself as a hero on May 17.
“You’re the real heroes,” he told Boan and McElveen.