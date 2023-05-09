His voice nearly as raspy as his players’ legs were tired, Camden High girls’ soccer coach Paul Ahern was still upbeat in the immediate moments following his team’s heart-wrenching 1-0 overtime loss to visiting Waccamaw in Saturday night’s AAA Lower State semifinal match played before a large and vocal crowd at Zemp Stadium.
With the win, the top-ranked Warriors (21-1) advanced to Wednesday’s Lower State title contest against Dreher. The loss not only ended the Lady Bulldogs’ (19-2-1) season, but snapped a 16-match win streak in the process.
After playing to a scoreless draw after two 40-minute halves, the visitors scored the evening’s only goal when junior midfielder Meaghan Matthews found the back of the Camden net from a scrum in front of the goal in the 87th minute play. The only goal of the night came in the first of two 10-minute overtime sessions.
From there, the Lady Warriors dropped back on defense, went into a shell and prevented the hostesses from making a serious charge or threat over the final 13 minutes of play.
Ahern said his girls had no reason to hang their heads following a gallant effort.
“They gave 100%,” he said in a strained voice. “We had opportunities, for sure. The team we played tonight is very god, very skilled and had good one-touch passing. Any time you go into overtime and it’s a 1-0 game, it was a pretty good match, for sure.”
Camden had its share of scoring chances only for the WHS defense and goalkeeper Brezlyn Parsons keeping the Lady Dogs’ explosive offense at bay.
Receiving a staunch effort from senior netminder Elizabeth West, along with defenders such as Lizzie Conder, Julia Haunert, Sullivan McKoy, Paige Cook and Kairi Diegert, among others, the Lady Bulldogs were able to put a lid on an WHS offense which came to town with an explosive offensive arsenal which averaged nearly six goals a game. Camden also found a way to limit the offensive damage inflicted by Lady Warrior senior forward Corine Gregory, who entered the pairing having scored 42 goals while assisting on 11 others.
Ahern said he made in-game adjustments as well as tweaking things during halftime to try and keep Gregory and the WHS offense.
“During the game,” he said, “I wanted one of our forwards to get back toward their keeper where they had one player falling really deep. Sometimes we did that, sometimes we didn’t. I felt like if we had some that sooner, we might have had some one-on-one situations.”
Saturday’s match came on the heels of Thursday’s second round match against Beaufort in which junior forward Mia Robinson scored the only goal of the first half before adding a second in the final 10 minutes of play in a 2-0 CHS win.
Robinson drilled a shot past the BHS keeper for what proved to be the game-winner. Later, deep in the second half, Robinson went over the Lady Eagle defense to head in a long, arching throw-in from classmate Joyce Edwards.
West and the CHS defense did the rest as she posted another clean sheet while facing some tense moments down the stretch run.
Following Saturday’s match, Ahern all but agreed that the Lower State, if not the state championship, may well have been decided in the match he and hundreds of others just witnessed.
“Sure. I would think,” he said after saying his team would miss its seven graduating seniors before adding, he expects other young and talented girls to fill in the void. “Truthfully, I think you are going to see (Waccamaw) go on and probably win the state. That would be my prediction.”