The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees held a short meeting Tuesday evening, postponing discussion on the only agenda item, a board goal identified as “elementary foreign language.” Board Chairman Dr. James Smith said Trustee Donald Reaves had requested discussion on the item and because Reaves was not present Tuesday, the item was tabled.
During his chairman’s report, Dr. Smith thanked the district’s teachers for all they do.
“Words of appreciation are not enough,” he said. “We are working to make sure that we are competitive with our salaries and (teachers are receiving) comparable pay. It may seem a little odd, but I’m going to ask the board to join me in a round of applause for our teachers.”
Kershaw County School District (KCSD) Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin also noted the district has been celebrating its teachers for the past week, including this year’s Teacher of the Year, Corey Johnson Jr., a 4th Grade teacher at Pine Tree Hill Elementary.
“It’s so much fun to celebrate our new district Teacher of the Year, Corey Johnson and the work he does at Pine Tree. He is such a dynamic teacher, but I’ll also say this — we could have almost selected any of that group of 16 teachers in our district and we would not have gone wrong. They are really an outstanding group and I’m looking forward to working with them next year,” Goodwin said, adding that the district’s teachers are “the difference makers.”
Goodwin then pointed out that board members will take up first reading of the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget at their next meeting.
“That’s our opportunity to really focus on our most important asset, which is our teachers and all of our staff,” Goodwin said. “We can talk about buildings and facilities all we want to but really the most important asset we have are the people who work for us. We’re going to present a budget that’s going to be focused on that most important asset.”
Smith also told board members they are invited to a ceremony recognizing the 100th anniversary of the Cleveland School fire.
“It has been 100 years since the tragic Cleveland School fire changed the building codes for schools not only throughout the state of South Carolina but around the nation,” he said.
Constructed around 1908-1909, the Cleveland School was located in Kershaw County, just a few miles east of Camden, with an enrollment of around 100 students. The two-story structure had three classrooms.
The fire occurred during the annual play at the end of the school year. This particular program was special since it was the last one that would be conducted at the Cleveland School. The school was set to be consolidated with three others, moving to the Charlotte-Thompson School, according to the S.C. Firefighters Association website.
That night, nearly 300 people were estimated to be present on the second floor assembly area when fire broke out. As the only exit, a single stairway became jammed with people, many jumped from the windows to survive. Seventy-seven people lost their lives due in the fire. The fire impacted local, state and national codes regarding school safety.
An anniversary recognition service will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the school memorial site, 410 Cleveland School Road, with a procession to the mass grave burial site at 820 Beulah Church Road.
The event is a joint effort between the S.C. Firefighters Association, Camden Fire Department, Lugoff Fire-Rescue, Kershaw County Fire Service, and Beulah United Methodist Church.