Dr. Maggie May, a Camden native and Camden High School graduate, is on a mission to help Kershaw County high school students with the blueprint for academic success and the only thing it involves is a trip to the Kershaw County Library branch in Camden.
This past spring, May, a former Lady Bulldog softball standout, donated a copy of her book, The College Playbook: Student Success Strategies, to the library in the hopes that high school students will use the tips and her insight as they forge their path toward college. These tips are rooted in her passion for student success outcomes with the hope of providing guidance to those seeking to attain higher education. Intended to be the bridge between a high school guidance counselor and admissions counselor, this work is fitting for high school juniors and seniors, as well as the non-traditional student and future adult-learners.
In the book, May helps high school students by assisting them in providing this resource guide which covers college application information from writing a personal statement, seeking letters of recommendation, to FASFA assistance, college fit discussions and much more.
May said she hopes the book will ease the anxiety sometimes associated with transitioning from high school to college.
“I’m really hoping it has the impact which I intended when I started this journey more than a year ago,” she said. “My goal, and aim, is that it will bridge the gap between the high school student and the relationship with college counselors and admissions (representatives), but it’s not just for juniors and seniors. As we have seen throughout South Carolina and with COVID-19, there are a lot of young adults who are in-between; they graduated high school and they have not applied for a four-year institution.”
May said she hopes her written words will ease the college admission process from the online component to filling out the necessary paperwork which schools need in order to evaluate potential enrollees. Also included are segments on letters of recommendations to what students should expect once they arrive on a college campus.
“I have also included a lot of self-help and motivational pieces,” May said of her first try and penning a book. “We do cover some of the academic planning and so much more.”
The founder and CEO of Maggie May Consulting, Dr. May received her Bachelor’s degree from Francis Marion University, her Master’s degree from Appalachian State University, and her Doctor of Education from North Carolina State University. Before embarking on her current career path, she was a professor, adjunct professor or graduate research assistant at six different colleges and/or universities.
The mother of three young children, May said her book is not a text book and does not read like one.
“My goal is that students and readers will get something from every page in the book,” she said. “It’s not a text book; that’s not the field that I was striving for. It’s more of ‘I have a minute to look at this page and I really get something impactful from it.’ ”