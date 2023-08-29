As far as second quarters are concerned, this one was mean for the dust heap.

It was not bad enough that Hannah-Pamplico broke a 6-6 first quarter stalemate by scoring 22 unanswered points in the second stanza, but the tough hits kept on coming for visiting North Central Thursday as the second 12-minute session had the Knights losing starting linemen Aiden Wiles and Mekhi Whaley to injury.