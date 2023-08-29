As far as second quarters are concerned, this one was mean for the dust heap.
It was not bad enough that Hannah-Pamplico broke a 6-6 first quarter stalemate by scoring 22 unanswered points in the second stanza, but the tough hits kept on coming for visiting North Central Thursday as the second 12-minute session had the Knights losing starting linemen Aiden Wiles and Mekhi Whaley to injury.
Roll all those into one and you have the makings of a 46-18 Raider win on their home field in a game moved up one night due to projected searing temperatures forecast for Friday.
The loss dropped Daniel Sisk’s troops to 1-1 on the young season with a Friday date in Columbia against C.A. Johnson on tap for Friday.
The injuries to a pair of team leaders, two muffed kickoff returns and other maladies had the first-year NC coach saying this was not the Knights’ team which he has seen in practices or in the season-opening 28-21 win over Johnsonville eight nights earlier.
“They were the better team (Thursday) night, but I’d like to play them again,” Sisk said.
As bad as things turned out being for the Knights, they got off to a quick and promising start when junior safety Ethan Diles picked off a Wade Poston pass and brought the interception back to the H-P two. A one-yard scoring run from Casey Shropshire, his fourth of the year, followed as the Knights jumped to a 6-0 lead with two minutes left in the opening stanza.
H-P came right back and evened things after taking the ensuing kickoff and marching down the field in a drive culminated by a Poston to J.T. Thompkins 30-yard scoring hookup.
An NC punt gave the hosts the ball at their own 43 as the first quarter came to a close. In the opening minute of the second quarter, Post found Thompkins, again, with a long pass which set the Raiders at the NC four. Poston would call his own number and carried it in for the touchdown. Jamarcus Williams then went over with the two-point conversion run for a 14-6 H-P lead with some 10 minutes left in the first half.
Williams was just getting started with the PAT run. Following an NC punt, the Raider junior tailback broke loose and free on an 80-yard scoring jaunt midway through the second quarter. Poston ran in for the two-point conversion as the advantage grew to 22-6.
Williams was held to 160 yards after running for better than 300 yards against McBee.
“We played good defense for three quarters,” Sisk said the first, third and fourth stanzas. “We only gave up one really big play. We had him frustrated. When we were healthy, focused and locked in, we played pretty well defensively.”
The Raiders were not quite finished, though. A 44-yard Poston to Franklin Williams scoring strike in the final two minutes before intermission sent the hosts into the locker room with a 28-6 halftime lead.
“We dealt with a lot of adversity in the first half,” Sisk said. “Two of our leaders and linemen, Aiden (Wiles) and Mekhi (Whaley) went down with injuries and we didn’t handle adversity very well. We put in sophomore Zach Duggan and another sophomore, Darius Shropshire, who don’t have a lot of Friday night experience. It took us a quarter to get into a routine.”
The Knights used the intermission to regroup and make some changes along the front lines due to the injuries to Wiles and Whaley. In both instances, young players who would normally be playing junior varsity service were pressed into action.
The break did little to slow the Raiders’ momentum as they took the second half kickoff and marched down the field with Williams clicking off the final seven yards on a scoring run in the first two minutes of the second half for the 34-6 lead.
After the H-P defense held the Knights on a fourth down call, the Raider offense took over from their own 23. This time, the 77-yard drive culminated with Williams taking care of the final 34 yards on a scoring jaunt to make it 40-6 with less than a minute to play in the third quarter.
The final H-P touchdown of the evening was set up by Landon Fennell’s interception which he returned to the NC 30. The short field gave way to a one-yard Poston quarterback keeper for the score and a 46-6 cushion in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
The Knights closed the game by scoring twice in the final six minutes.
The first of the two touchdowns came following a Raider punt as the Knights took over from their own 24. The lengthy drive ended with Jonathan Clarkson going in from four yards out with four minutes to play.
The NC special teams accounted for the final points when Jordan Joe returned an H-P punt 45 yards for a touchdown in the final two minutes of play to make it 46-18.
Sisk was proud of his team for battling and scoring twice in the fourth quarter.
“They fought. They dealt with a lot of adversity and didn’t handle it very well, but we regrouped at halftime, made some adjustments and made some big plays on special teams,” Sisk said.
Knight Lights: On Friday morning, Sisk said he was hopeful that Wiles would be available for this week’s game with C.A. Johnson. He was also waiting word as to Whaley’s status for the C.A. Johnson game … After rushing for 201 yards against Johnsonville, Casey Shropshire went for 139 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown on Thursday while Clarkson had 43 yards on five carries … NC quarterback Kade Baxley completed 10 of his 16 passes for 112 yards as the guests had 279 yards in offense from 46 snaps … In addition to his 45-yard punt return for a touchdown, Jordan Joe led the Knights with three pass receptions for 68 yards.