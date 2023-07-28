A man believed to be the primary suspect in the July 14 Freedom First Outfitter burglary where 10 Glock firearms were stolen has been arrested in North Carolina in connection with a murder case there.
Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan alerted the Chronicle-Independent early Thursday morning to the arrest. Joshua Adam King, 18, is being held on $200,000 bond for multiple charges in Morganton, N.C.
“That alleged murder took place about 12 hours before the burglary at Freedom First,” Boan said. “The police department involved actually put up pictures of the car used in that case and it matched a Ford Fusion in our case.”
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) located and seized that car, believed to have been used by two masked suspects who broke into and stole the 10 handguns from Freedom First Outfitters on Old Stagecoach Road.
In the aftermath of the July 14 robbery, during their investigation of the scene, deputies heard the suspects get into a vehicle and speed off. At least one deputy gave chase, but lost sight of the dark gray car around Haile Street.
According to a combination of information provided to the C-I by Boan and a KCSO incident report, an investigator went to the Steeplechase Apartments just off the intersection of Haile Street and Hasty Road on July 18 to review surveillance footage of an abandoned gray Ford Fusion with a North Carolina license plate that had backed into a parking space. The KCSO had received a tip about the robbery at Freedom First the previous day leading them to the gray car at the apartment complex.
On July 17, investigators rode through the parking lot, saw the Ford Fusion, ran the tag and found that it belonged to someone in North Carolina that did not appear to be related to the suspects. A review of the county’s Flock system going all the way back to May 1 showed that the vehicle has been recorded at Black River Road and Titan Drive at 3:35 a.m. on July 14 — about 10 minutes before arriving at Freedom First.
Thursday morning, Boan said the reason Flock hadn’t alerted deputies to the car and the KCSO had to review the system’s footage is because the owner’s license plate had been suspended and, therefore, hadn’t been entered into the National Crime Information Center.
“They had gotten a temporary tag, but never swapped them out,” Boan said. “Once we learned what the original tag number was, we were able to see the Flock hit.”
A review of Steeplechase Apartment’s security footage showed the car arrived there just before 4:30 a.m., which was around the same time the deputy who had chased it lost sight of it. The footage showed the car being backed into the parking space and two male subjects getting out — both wearing black masks and carrying backpacks, matching the appearance of the suspects on security footage at Freedom First.
Boan said investigators believe the two suspects, one of whom is now believed to be King, then began looking for another car to steal in order to either leave the area or continue committing burglaries. At some point, he said, they even came back to the apartments and wiped down the Fusion.
“They could be seen going through other cars, but none were reported stolen, but at least our primary suspect made it back to North Carolina somehow,” Boan said, referring to King.
He cautioned, however, that while King appears to be the lead suspect in the Freedom First burglary — he appears to be the taller of the two suspects — he has not yet been completely tied to it.
Further investigation of the car revealed it had actually been stolen on June 21, and investigators had the Fusion towed to KCSO headquarters for processing.
Boan said it is still not clear if the Freedom First Outfitters and a somewhat similar burglary at Pawn It Fast in Lugoff on July 20 are connected. No vehicle has been mentioned in that case.
Boan said that the burglars in the Lugoff case managed to pry open a back door and another door immediately beyond it to gain entry. They reportedly smashed the glass above a number of handguns, taking at least a dozen of them. The burglary and theft were not discovered until several hours later when employees showed up for work.