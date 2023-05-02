Jack Turner

LUGOFF — A funeral service for Jackie “Jack” Witcher Turner, 73, was held Monday, May 1, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home Chapel, Lugoff. The Rev. Derrick Proctor officiated. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at 2 p.m. Burial followed the service in Blaney Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Turner passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Born in Tupelo, Miss., he was a son of the late Clyde Eugene Turner and Verna Lou Brown Turner. Mr. Turner was a member of the Optimist Club, the Elks Lodge, and served on the Lugoff Fire Department Fire Service Board. He was the former manager of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Lugoff and was currently a real estate appraiser in Kershaw and Richland counties. He enjoyed camping, karaoke, golfing, playing cards, and pranking his friends and family.
Surviving are his wife, Sue M. Turner; children, Mitch Turner of Walterboro, Brad Turner (Tammy) of Elgin, Ashley Floyd (Butch) of Elgin; sisters, Wanda Brooks (Bill) of Anniston, Ala., Eva Mencl (Bob) of Mantachie, Miss.; a sister-in-law, Clara Turner; a granddaughter, Laura Turner; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Bobby Turner, James Turner, and Billy Turner.
May 2, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.