The first days of the 2023-24 school year are here and we have (some) of the pictures to prove it. Take a look and enjoy; we may print more in the days to come. As students returned to class back on Thursday, several law enforcement agencies and their officers and even volunteers reminded us to watch out for those very students — and teachers — as we drive through the county in the morning and again in the mid-afternoon.
First and foremost, a red light is a red light and you should stop. In fact, you should start slowing down when it turns yellow. At least one Camden-area crossing guard has consistently photographed or recorded video of drivers not only going through those red lights, but doing so at far above the posted speed limit. This happens year after year and we’re not sure it will ever stop. We’ve been very, very lucky not to have had a large number of students hurt or killed due to folks just, frankly, not caring about anything more than getting through an intersection.
If you are driving behind a school bus and it stops, lights flashing, with a “stop sign” swing gate out, don’t try driving around it, either on the left into another lane of traffic, or on the right shoulder/emergency lane. In fact, unless the road is divided, even if you’re driving in the opposite direction, you should stop, too. As the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration points out, even when lights aren’t flashing, you should still watch out for children, especially in the morning and mid-afternoon during arrival and dismissal times.
Slowing at yellow lights, stopping at red lights, being mindful of crossing guards, sticking to the speed limit and not going around buses are a matter of law. Simply put, obey the law. By obeying the law, you could be saving a life, notably a child’s life. And if, for some reason, that doesn’t motivate you, obeying the law keeps you from being ticketed or even sent to jail. Also, if you’re driving your kids to and from school, only do so in the school’s car rider lane or by using a parking space. Don’t let your kids off by the side of the road no matter what your personal schedule is — it’s unsafe and most likely in violation of local ordinances. Speaking of which: To the driver of an 18-wheeler who keeps parking it on the northwest side of Laurens Street at the Broad Street intersection — don’t. While some people park there for special events, it’s always temporary and never large trucks. We’re not sure it’s even legal, so why you haven’t been ticketed or had your truck towed away, we have yet to understand. In our opinion you are causing a danger to pedestrians and other drivers. If nothing else, it’s unseemly.
Moving on, let’s review and get some extra help from the American Automobile Association (AAA):
• Be especially alert in school zones, even on weekends and evenings. Slow down — whether you see children or not — and always obey speed limits, traffic signs and crossing guards.
• Avoid multitasking and distracted driving; never text and drive.
• Put children under the age of 13 in the back seat.
• Make sure infant and child car seats are properly installed. Car seats reduce risk of death by 28% in the event of a crash.
• Double check for children in blind spots and when driving in reverse. Teach your children never to play in, under, or around vehicles.
• Be alert for children getting on and off school buses and crossing the street even outside marked crosswalks. Maintain a safe distance behind buses and expect frequent stops.
• Remind your passengers they are legally required to wear a seatbelt.
AAA also has tips for those children and parents who are walking, such as accompanying your kids who are under 10 years old; always walk on a sidewalk, and if there isn’t one, walk facing traffic; if you must drop off your child away from a car rider circle, try to do so on the side of the road where the school is located; and, just like with driving, don’t walk and text — keep your attention on your kids, and all of you should be aware of your surroundings.