The first days of the 2023-24 school year are here and we have (some) of the pictures to prove it. Take a look and enjoy; we may print more in the days to come. As students returned to class back on Thursday, several law enforcement agencies and their officers and even volunteers reminded us to watch out for those very students — and teachers — as we drive through the county in the morning and again in the mid-afternoon.

First and foremost, a red light is a red light and you should stop. In fact, you should start slowing down when it turns yellow. At least one Camden-area crossing guard has consistently photographed or recorded video of drivers not only going through those red lights, but doing so at far above the posted speed limit. This happens year after year and we’re not sure it will ever stop. We’ve been very, very lucky not to have had a large number of students hurt or killed due to folks just, frankly, not caring about anything more than getting through an intersection.