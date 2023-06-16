After having opened its season with four blowout wins over Richland Post 215, the Kershaw County American Legion girls’ softball team had its oil checked on Tuesday and the result was a full crankcase.
Having outscored Post 215 by a 74-5 count in its first four games, Post 17 needed an eight-run top of the sixth to win the first game of Tuesday’s road twinbill with a 12-5 win over Post 6 before taking the nightcap, 5-4, over the Columbia entry.
The doubleheader sweep gave Taylor Rawl’s troops a 6-0 record which they will carry into next Tuesday’s home game with Mid-Carolina.
In the opener, KC third baseman Izzy Trapp belted home runs in the first and fifth inning, the latter tying the game at 4-4, to led the offense.
Trapp’s two-out solo blast in the first put the visitors on top 1-0 before the hostesses scored three in their first at-bat.
KC added a second run in the second as Isabell Brown rapped a leadoff single to right and later scored on Carley Brown’s two-out double to center.
Trailing, 4-2, in the top of the first, the guests evened things after Kayley Lynch led off with a single to left. Two batters later, Trapp went yard for the second time, this, a blast to center leveling things at four.
KC exploded for eight runs in the extra frame, receiving a two-run single from Emaree Ray, a two-run Madison Stokes double, RBI singles from Brylee Watkins and Trapp along with Brown’s fielders’ choice which drove in a run.
Trapp led the 11-hit KC offense with two home runs and a single while driving in four runs. Ray had a two-hit, two-RBI game while Bell had a pair of hits while driving in a run. Stokes had a two-run double to show for her night at the plate.
Stokes went the distance inside the pitcher’s circle, allowing two hits while fanning five.
Stokes was forced into double duty as she threw the second game, as well.
The 17ers staked Stokes to a 2-0 lead with a pair in the second when Brown singled with one out followed by a Jameson Keeter single. Brown scored on a wild pitch before a Bell single drove home the second run.
KC went up, 3-0, with a run in the third as Watkins doubled and later scored on Brown’s sac fly to left.
The visitors took a 5-1 lead by tacking on a pair in the fifth. Consecutive two-out doubles from Trapp and Stokes were followed by Stokes scoring on an error.
Post 6 scored three times in its final at-bat to close the gap to its final one-run deficit.
Stokes (3-0) went the distance, scattering seven hits while Trapp had a pair of hits to pace the P-17ers’ offense.
Having defeated host Richland Post 215 by a combined 45-0 in a pair of run-rule-shortened, three-inning games last week, the Kershaw County American Legion girls’ softball team made it four straight over their Columbia-based foes by taking both ends of Monday’s doubleheader played at Marcus Warren Field in Camden.
In the opener, the Lady 17ers used a nine-run third inning to come away with a 12-0 win. In the nightcap, Post 215 scored five first inning runs only for the hostesses to answer with 12 runs in the first and five more in the second for a 17-5 victory as they improved to 4-0 on the season.
In both instances, June Heitman was the winning pitcher for the Lady 17ers. Heitman (3-0) allowed one hits while fanning seven in the opener before coming on in relief in the top of the first in the second game and not allowing a run while fanning four in relief of Emma Wargel.
Madison Stokes provided KC the one run it needed in the first game as she doubled and later scored on a throwing error to third base in the first inning. A two-run second inning included an RBI single from Brylee Watkins and a bases loaded walk issued to Izzy Trapp.
A nine-run third frame was helped along by a trio of Post 215 errors while Bell and Jameson Keeter drove in runs with hits.
Stokes had two hits in as many at-bats while driving in a pair while Bell also had a two-RBI game.
KC had to battle from an early deficit in game two and did so scoring a dozen times in the first frame before tacking on five more runs in the second. The 17ers scored their 17 runs on just five hits.
Kayley Lynch was the only KC player to have a multi-hit game with a pair of singles and two RBI. Wargel had one hit and plated three runners in the win.