William Merrill Brown, 95, passed from this life on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
He was born in Plains, Ga., on Feb. 13, 1928, to R.A. and Irene Bowen Brown.
He attended school in Plains, Ga., and Alexandria, Va., then graduated high school from Gordon Military Academy of Barnesville, Ga. He enlisted in the Marines and was sent to California on the way to Japan, but the war ended before he shipped out.
After graduating from Clemson in 1949, he worked in Greenville, S.C., in the mill industry. He married Bobbie Duffie and they had a daughter, Candy Brown Sullivan Krusa, both now deceased.
He came to Bethune, S.C., in 1956 to work at Kendall Mills, and eventually became the plant manager for over 20 years. During that time, he earned an MBA degree from the University of South Carolina.
After retiring from Kendall Mills, Merrill served on the board of directors of Sandills Telephone Cooperative for 24 years. He served in many various ways to better the community — as head of United Way of Kershaw County, as a member of the town council of Bethune, as a member of Kershaw County Board of School Trustees, and as district governor of the Lions Club, just to name a few.
He married Martha Little Aiken in 1986, and they had a long happy life together.
They have two sons, Lee Aiken (Patty) of Greensboro, N.C., Michael Brown of Hopkins, S.C.; and a special friend, Edward “Blaze” Hayes of Greensboro, N.C.
A memorial service to honor his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Bethune Presbyterian Church. Dr. Guy Oliver and the Rev. Sanders Read will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. An inurnment will take place in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Greenville, S.C.
The Directors of Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.
May 9, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.