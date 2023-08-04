Beginning a busy seven days, July 22 saw American Legion Post No. 195 in Lugoff hosting the Legion’s South Carolina District 11 quarterly meeting. Representatives of all three Kershaw County posts, including Camden posts nos. 17 and 203, attended as well as other posts from surrounding counties.

July 27 saw Post 195 swear in its new slate of officers for 2023-24 year. This year’s slate includes post commander Claude “Cliff” Turner, 1st Vice Commander Robert “Bob” Levangie, 2nd Vice Commander Malcolm Baxley, Adjutant Ruppert Baird, Chief Financial Officer Lee Richards, Chaplain Colleen Morrow, Sergeant at Arms William “Bill” Neubert, and Veterans Service Officer Jan Barkan.