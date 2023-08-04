Beginning a busy seven days, July 22 saw American Legion Post No. 195 in Lugoff hosting the Legion’s South Carolina District 11 quarterly meeting. Representatives of all three Kershaw County posts, including Camden posts nos. 17 and 203, attended as well as other posts from surrounding counties.
July 27 saw Post 195 swear in its new slate of officers for 2023-24 year. This year’s slate includes post commander Claude “Cliff” Turner, 1st Vice Commander Robert “Bob” Levangie, 2nd Vice Commander Malcolm Baxley, Adjutant Ruppert Baird, Chief Financial Officer Lee Richards, Chaplain Colleen Morrow, Sergeant at Arms William “Bill” Neubert, and Veterans Service Officer Jan Barkan.
The meeting also welcomed as distinguished guests several young women and men sponsored by Post 195 and its auxiliary who attended Palmetto Girls and Boys States. Palmetto Girls State was hosted the second week of June at Presbyterian College in Clinton. Boys State was hosted at the same time by Anderson University in its namesake city. The week culminated with a parade of both groups down Main Street in Columbia ending at the State Capitol.
Attending Palmetto Girls State were Collen Ashley, Eva Hoagland, and Shana Turner. Palmetto Boys State attendees were Jacob Kervin and Seth Turner. All were from Lugoff-Elgin High School. Palmetto Boys and Girls State Director of Admissions Todd McDonald, of Kershaw County, also spoke concerning the impact of the programs on the young people involved in the past and in the future.
Also speaking was Post 195 webmaster Danielle Bailey of TFA3000 who spoke with the post concerning their website (www.alpost195.com) and Facebook page.
In addition, the following items of interest were discussed:
• The post voted to pay Greater Midlands Area Drill & Rifle Team dues for the Lugoff-Elgin High School Marksmanship Team.
• The post will make a monetary donation to IMPACT of Kershaw County.
• The post donated a 5-foot by 8-foot American flag to the Elgin Fire Department to replace the worn flag that was flying at the station. The worn flag will be set aside for retirement at next year’s Flag Day retirement ceremony.
• The post elected to become Platinum Sponsors of Lugoff Fire-Rescue’s golf tournament.
• The post received information from the Lion’s Club concerning funds given to the Lions. These funds were instrumental in the restoration of sight to two individuals through cataract surgery.
Also, planning for the post’s monthly spaghetti dinner was finalized. The dinner was held on July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.
(Story and photos provided by American Legion Post No. 195.)