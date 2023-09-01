When someone says they’re “mad” about you, that means they’re really, really into you. They probably are in love with you. When you say it about an idea, it means you think it’s a really great idea. Well, needless to say, we are mad about the Arts Center of Kershaw County’s idea of bringing back the MAD Festival to the community. In fact, we’re so mad about it, the Chronicle-Independent is one of the festival’s sponsors.
The new festival will take place over nine days, Sept. 30 through Oct. 8, with a mix of — as the acronym symbolizes — Music, Arts, Drama and Dance, with the single “D” standing for both drama and dance.
Some 30 to 40 years ago, Camden/Kershaw County residents and visitors enjoyed an earlier version of the MAD Festival with many of the same elements. The old version eventually gave way to the Downhome Blues Festival. Now things have come full circle with the return of MAD, and we couldn’t be happier.
In addition to the information in today’s front page announcement, we can also tell you that each element will be part of its own “trail” or “crawl.” You’ll be able to follow the MAD Music Trail at restaurants and bars in the Downtown Camden Cultural District with all kinds of musical performances.
The Poet’s Heart will allow you to experience chamber music from a group called Some Strings Attached. How clever! Then there’s the MAD Gallery Crawl. In addition to a number of participating galleries downtown, the Arts Center itself will present Quilted Impressions 2.
Which brings us to the Drama part of MAD: Quilters, a musical that promises to help you “discover the beauty, terror and joy of frontier life.”
- The festival’s “capstone event” will be the MAD Extravaganza at the Arts Center — a full-day celebration of the arts, featuring access to the center’s Bassett Gallery, an open house of the entire facility, an artist’s market and an all-day concert featuring Brighter Beginnings, Marcus Gullen, VillaNova, and The Terence Young Project. In addition, there will be food trucks and more.
Participants during the open house include the Kershaw County Quilt Guild, Kershaw County Music Association, and Dancin’ on Broad. We’ll also point out that the open house will include artist studio demonstrations of pottery working, painting and drawing, and that artists will be on hand to sell their works.
We are proud to be a sponsor of the return of such a great festival that we hope everyone in Kershaw County — and beyond — will attend. Keep a look out for more information in the form of advertisements and stories as Sept. 30 crawls closer.