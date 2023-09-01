Editorial logo

When someone says they’re “mad” about you, that means they’re really, really into you. They probably are in love with you. When you say it about an idea, it means you think it’s a really great idea. Well, needless to say, we are mad about the Arts Center of Kershaw County’s idea of bringing back the MAD Festival to the community. In fact, we’re so mad about it, the Chronicle-Independent is one of the festival’s sponsors.

The new festival will take place over nine days, Sept. 30 through Oct. 8, with a mix of — as the acronym symbolizes — Music, Arts, Drama and Dance, with the single “D” standing for both drama and dance.