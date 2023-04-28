“The times they are a-changing’’ are the lyrics of a Bob Dylan song which was popular in 1964 and if you can recall or remember some of the below trivia then you were most likely around in 1964.
What product did you take for “tired blood?” Which bath soap floated? Which product was advertised as the “pause that refreshes?”
When Dizzy Dean said that a pitcher has a pump handle wind up, what was he describing? Have you ever used a hand pump or primed a pump?
Which of your lady kinfolk pinched snuff? Did you ever buy three cigarettes for a dime? Who in your family used a corn cob pipe?
Did the milkman ever come in the morning or was the afternoon paper ever delivered to your home? What caused the cream to rise to the top?
What were your fears of using an outhouse? Did you ever use a chamber pot?
Whatever happened to your coon skin cap? When was the last time you saw kids playing “cowboy?” Who was your favorite television cowboy? Which cowboys sang and how many cowboy horses can you name?
Who in your neighborhood dug the best foxholes or built the best fort? Do kids still play “army?”
“See the U.S.A. in a ___” was sung by ____. Who started his show with “inka dinka doo” and wished Mrs. Calabash a good night to end his show and what instrument did Arthur Godfrey play? Which actor was famous for his penny pinching ways and Rochester was his buddy?
Which department store had heated cashews or peanuts and which store had X-ray machines to determine your shoe size?
When was the last time you saw two old-timers playing checkers?
“Last lag kills ties first” is the opening line of what contest played in a circle in the dirt? Who in your class won the most marbles?
How did your hand placement on a bat determine who would bat first? Who walked the field?
Did you know any “grave yard boys?”
Were you ever told that the best way to shine patent leather shoes was with a biscuit?
Did you ever shovel coal or eat fried chicken cooked on a wood stove?
What was the purpose of a church key and when was the last time you saw cork in a soft drink bottle cap?
Buster Beckham is a Camden resident and a contributing columnist to the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.