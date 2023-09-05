9/11 Remembrance

The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina will pay tribute to South Carolina First Responders and Military Service Members during the “22nd Anniversary 9/11 Morning of Remembrance” program to be held at the 9/11 Remembrance Memorial located at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

As the Midlands recognizes the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11, Dan Hennigan, chairman and founder of the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation, U.S. Army (ret.) veteran and an honorary battalion chief with the Fire Department of New York, will honor our heroes who were lost in the attacks of 9/11. The event will also highlight the actions the nation has taken to ensure that everyone always remembers and never forgets the events of that tragic day.