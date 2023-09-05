The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina will pay tribute to South Carolina First Responders and Military Service Members during the “22nd Anniversary 9/11 Morning of Remembrance” program to be held at the 9/11 Remembrance Memorial located at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
As the Midlands recognizes the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11, Dan Hennigan, chairman and founder of the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation, U.S. Army (ret.) veteran and an honorary battalion chief with the Fire Department of New York, will honor our heroes who were lost in the attacks of 9/11. The event will also highlight the actions the nation has taken to ensure that everyone always remembers and never forgets the events of that tragic day.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will offer remarks and acknowledge the contributions of those who perished during the historic events of Sept. 11, 2001 and to honor the many first responders and military service members who serve daily to protect the nation’s freedoms and keep its communities and loved ones safe. Special tribute will be paid to Firefighter J. Michael Muller (Irmo Fire Department), Spc. Jayson Haven (S.C. Army National Guard), Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley (Columbia Police Department) and Lt. Michael Wood (Newberry City Police Department), all heroes who tragically their lives while serving to protect their country and community.
Reflections on 9/11 will be provided by U.S. Army Col. (ret.) Kevin Shwedo, currently serving as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army and who is the executive director of the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.
“The morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, was horrific and remains a critical point in American history that changed lives forever,” 9/11 Remembrance Foundation officials said. “Bells will toll and a moment of silence will be observed at the exact times of the attacks at the North Tower of the World Trade Center, the South Tower of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing 2,976 people and injuring thousands more.”
A special tribute will be rendered at the times of each of the four plane strikes on that horrific day. A roll call of South Carolina’s fallen heroes will be provided by an honor guard, consisting of members of the military and first responders. There will also be a flyover courtesy of the 169th Fighter Wing from McEntire Air Force Base and a helicopter unit provided by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division and Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD). Musical selections will be provided by RCSD Dep. Briana Melton, the 246th S.C. National Guard Army Band, White Knoll High School Choir, and Palmetto Pipes and Drums.
The program takes place at the 9/11 Memorial in front of the Wall of Remembrance Memorial Wall which honors local heroes — by displaying their photographs — from the Midlands who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to protecting others.
The event will be broadcast on Facebook live @SCRemembers911 and @facebook.com/scremembers911/. Viewing will be enhanced using sign language interpreters from the SC Interpreting Services for the Deaf.
The ceremony is open to the public and free of charge.
Editor’s note: This information was provided by the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina.