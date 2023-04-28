Four people spoke during Camden City Council’s public comment period during its meeting Tuesday. Three of those four people identified themselves as retired city employees and addressed the possibility that the city is considering cutting retiree insurance benefits as it attempts to prepare a balanced budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
For the past several months, retirees have expressed concerns during public comment about the possibility that the city might be considering cutting retirees’ benefits in the wake of budgetary problems caused by the dramatic increase in natural gas prices which resulted in much higher electric bills for city of Camden customers.
The three employees — Bill Dority, Jerry Price and Beverly Crane — said they worked for the city for many years and reminded council that when they were hired, they were promised lifetime insurance benefits for themselves and their spouses.
Dority, who said he will turn 90 in October, said he’s never had to use the policy himself.
“I’ll be gone in a few years but I don’t like the idea that all these (retired) firemen and city employees might be rooked out of their insurance,” he said.
The other speaker during public comment was Mary Brandenberger, who claimed to council that she had an incident with a local police officer where tempers flared and she felt “threatened.”
In other business during Tuesday’s meeting, council:
• approved first reading of an ordinance approving a “Bailey Bill” application for 1113 and 1115 Broad St. — the former home of Blake & Ford and the DeLoache Motor Co. — that would “freeze” the building’s assessment for the next 15 years in conjunction with $1.2 million of internal and external renovations;
• approved a resolution authorizing the least purchase financing of not more than $875,000 for the purchase of seven police vehicles, a sanitation truck and related expenses that were all approved during the last budget cycle;
• recognized May as National Historic Preservation Month;
• recognized April as the Month of the Military Child;
• approved second/final reading of an ordinance that essentially updated the city’s agreements with the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s local revenue service programs;
• received quarterly reports from 12 of the city’s departments; and
• took no action on first reading of an ordinance that would have annexed 1507 Hasty Road into the city limits as no council made a motion to approve it.