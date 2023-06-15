Defense, which has been among the early season calling cards for the Kershaw County American Legion baseball team, failed the 17ers Wednesday.
Committing four errors which led to as many Chapin-Newberry runs, KC Post 17 dropped its first game of the season -- after opening with four straight wins -- in a 4-2 loss at Newberry College.
The setback left the 17ers with a 4-1 League 3 record and a half-game behind league-leading Richland Post 215 at 5-1. KC heads to Post 215 tonight in a 7 p.m. start at A.C. Flora High School. The win was the first in four league outings for Chapin-Newberry.
The visitors grabbed a 1-0 lead after a first half-inning of play which opened with three consecutive singles from Brent Gibbs, Cobe Evans and Alex Myers to open the game. Myers’ base hit came on a bunt on which a throwing error allowed Gibbs to score the first run. After having re-loaded the bases after Camden Watts got aboard on an error, a line drive out and an inning-ending double play squashed the damage at a run.
After the hosts evened things with a run in the first, the 17ers went up, 2-1, by scoring their final run of the night in the second. Zechariah Haney rapped a one-out double to left before being lifted for courtesy runner Riley Who who scored on Luke Duncan’s two-bagger to left.
C-N evened things with a run in the second before closing the game’s scoring with a pair in the third in an inning in which a KC error and a catcher’s interference call allowed each man to score to make it a 4-2 game.
From there, KC’s John Rollings, who came on in relief of starter Billy Robertson to start the third inning, and C-N’s Jake Rogers, who was brought in after one out in the top of the first and went the rest of the way, settled in and traded throwing blanks.
Rollings, making his first mound appearance of the season, allowed one hit while fanning a pair in his stint. Robertson compiled those same numbers in his two innings of work. Both right-handers were victimized by errors as they each had two unearned runs.
The 17ers out-hit C-N, 8-4, with Gibbs having three singles from the leadoff slot, but the guests also doubled Post 193/24 in errors by a 4-2 count.
Keeping POSTed: Heading into tonight’s slate of games in League 3, Richland Post 215 tops the circuit with a 5-1 record followed by Post 17 (4-1), Lexington (2-4), Chapin-Newberry (1-3) and West Columbia (1-4) … Following tonight’s game in Forest Acres, the 17ers will return to action next Wednesday when Chapin-Newberry comes to American Legion Park. The locals will travel to Lexington next Thursday. Both games have 7 p.m. starts.