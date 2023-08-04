McTigue

McTigue and jockey Gerard Galligan fly a fence en route to winning Wednesday’s $75,000 Jonathan Kiser Novice Stakes at Saratoga.

 Susie Raisher/NYRA photo

SARATOGA, N.Y. — McTigue, a 4-year-old Irish-bred newcomer to both the National Steeplechase Association and the Irv Naylor stable, made it two wins in two starts following a convincing 3-¾ length victory in Wednesday’s $75,000 Jonathan Kiser Novice Stakes at Saratoga.

Ridden by Gerard Galligan for trainer Cyril Murphy, McTigue, sent off at $8.50-1, stalked the pace set by Sharon Sheppard and Gill Johnston’s Caramelised and Armata Stable’s Realist before assuming command turning for home the final time.