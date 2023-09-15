FFTIS Logo

The fourth annual Jam for the Soul to support Food for the Soul takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arts Center of Kershaw County’s Shull Pavilion. Landslide will be the headliner band, with additional performances by Dance Extraordinaire, KFA Dance, Jim Hayes, the Cassatt City Boys, and dee-jaying from Teknisounds Media.

Various vendors and food trucks will be on hand, along with a Kids’ Zone hosted by the Camden Junior Welfare League.