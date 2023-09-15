The fourth annual Jam for the Soul to support Food for the Soul takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arts Center of Kershaw County’s Shull Pavilion. Landslide will be the headliner band, with additional performances by Dance Extraordinaire, KFA Dance, Jim Hayes, the Cassatt City Boys, and dee-jaying from Teknisounds Media.
Various vendors and food trucks will be on hand, along with a Kids’ Zone hosted by the Camden Junior Welfare League.
In addition, there will be and adult after-party starting at 9 p.m., with tickets sold at the door. The after party will feature Chris Reed and the Melton Moon at Coates Billiards past Carolina Motorsports Park, and Elliott Piston at Saints & Sinners Bar & Grill near Ridgeway.
All proceeds from all the events are in support of Food for the Soul.
“We know there’s a lot going on this weekend, but we hope to have a good turnout,” Food for the Soul Executive Director Tina Griggs said. “It’s been a few years since we’ve had this event and we wanted to bring it back and give families in the community something to do. There’s so much entertainment, and it benefits the Food for the Soul, which is such a need in the community.”