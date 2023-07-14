CAMDEN — A funeral service for Docia Dixon Collins, 83, was held Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family received friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Collins passed away on July 8, 2023. Born in Mt. Pisgah, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Florence Dixon. Mrs. Collins enjoyed dancing, music, and traveling.
Surviving are her daughter, Tammy Sanders of Deland, Fla.; grandchildren, Dawn Childers (Rusty), Hannah Smith, Ava Sanders, Paige Sanders; and siblings, Eula Mae Elliott, and Jerry Dixon. She was predeceased by a daughter, Tina Louise Robinson Smith; and siblings, Lewis Dixon, Jessie Lee Knight, William Dixon, David L. Dixon and Ruth Tracy.
July 14, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.