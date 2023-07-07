Hollins University congratulates Sylvia Adongo of Elgin, SC, on earning Dean’s List honors during the spring 2023 semester. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.
Hollins is an independent liberal arts university offering undergraduate liberal arts education for women and selected graduate programs for women and men. The university features 29 undergraduate majors and 15 coed graduate and certificate programs. Hollins is also home to a nationally recognized creative writing program; the innovative Batten Leadership Institute; and the Rutherfoord Center for Experiential Learning, which encompasses study abroad at an array of destinations around the world, domestic and international internships with top tier businesses and organizations, and undergraduate research opportunities in a range of fields.
The University of South Carolina-Sumter congratulates the following local students who were recently named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List: Gloria Atkinson of Elgin, Joelle Gillins of Rembert, Deonna Glover of Elgin, Gauge Morgan of Lugoff, Madison Motley of Bishopville, Abrianna Rivera of Lugoff, Emma Stone of Elgin, Landon Stoner of Elgin, and Joshua Vasquez of Cassatt.
Michael Smith, a native of Camden, was recently initiated into the University of Virginia Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 486 new initiates from 24 universities during May 2023.
Also, Sydney Fritsch, a native of Elgin, is now serving as the president of the University of Georgia Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Students who serve as circle presidents are leaders amongst leaders.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914.
Aayahna Herbert of Lugoff recently earned a Master of Science in Human-Computer Interaction from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Herbert was among more than 5,300 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 264th Commencement exercises May 5 -6 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.