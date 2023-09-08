Lugoff-Elgin High School (L-EHS) students in Laura Hamilton’s Honors Biology 2 class recently participated in an inquiry lab to test various beak types of birds in different environments as part of an overall lesson on natural selection of organisms.
Beak types were simulated through the use of spoons, chopsticks, binder clips, forks, test tube holders, forceps, and clothespins. Lab environments were created to represent various food sources such as rubber bands (worms), marshmallows (juicy bugs), rice in soil (grubs), toothpicks (stick bugs), paper clips (roaches), and black beans in soil (burrowing beetles).