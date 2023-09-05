I don’t think anyone knew who I was, or if they did, they kept it to themselves.
The place was relatively narrow, tucked between an old bank building and a hair salon on the town’s main street. A somewhat swankier spot tried to beckon me from across the street, but I wanted to try a new experience — one that would put my brand-new hearing aids to the test.
I wasn’t disappointed. It was noisy, with talking (and occasional shouting) coming from all directions, along with the sounds of clinking silverware, dishes glasses, and more.
I decided on a spot at the bar, not too far from the door, but not right by it, either. The bartender came over and asked me what I’d like to drink.
No alcohol has passed my lips in decades and I wasn’t about to have any this time, so we discussed their soft drink options. I decided on Pepsi’s replacement for Sierra Mist called Starry. It’s probably a little closer to Sprite than Sierra Mist was, so that was fine with me.
A young lady came over and asked me if I wanted a menu. Not having been there before, I said I did. The place, as I understand from others, is fairly well known for wings, burgers, and fries, but I wasn’t feeling it that night.
Instead, I chose something I’ve had elsewhere, but wanted to see what their kitchen staff would do: shrimp quesadillas.
As I began listening to the chatter around me, and as part of several short conversations with the bartender, I realized I had timed my visit with something rather important to folks around these parts: college football of the neighboring state rivalry variety.
While I waited for the game and my food, I fiddled with my hearing aids’ controls. I have the ability to tell the aids — an actual hearing aid for the right, and an extra aid to carry sound from my left side (I’m completely deaf in that ear) to my right — from what direction I want to pick up sound.
The default is an automatic setting that is supposed to “listen” to the sounds the system’s picking up and adjust the aids to compensate for whatever situation is in play.
It will probably take another situation to determine if that really works, but it was certainly better than my “normal” hearing.
In any case, I can switch from the auto setting to focusing primarily on either the left or right side; focusing behind me (so watch what you say if you’re sitting a row back from me at county council meetings — just kidding!); or focusing only in front of me, essentially cutting off the rear mics.
Furthermore, I can adjust the radius of that semi-circle of front sound to be 180 degrees from left to right or narrow it down to practically right in front of me.
After a few different experiments, I decided to go with the 180 degrees front option. This afforded me the best opportunity to understand not only the bartenders, but anyone sitting next to me who might chime into a conversation.
For example, the male bartender confirmed later for me that I had heard correctly: the patrons at the end of the bar to my right for most of the time I was there were his parents. Considering they were sitting a bit further away from me than the distance from which I can reasonably hear clearly without hearing aids, I thought this was pretty remarkable.
Later, a couple of young ladies — one of whom obviously knew the bartender and his parents — sat down a couple of seats from me on my left. I was able to understand most of what she said, especially if she spoke directly to me, which she did a couple of times.
Keep in mind, this is still with some semblance of a lot of background noise — even with the front-facing adjustment — that my brain couldn’t quite filter out yet. It’ll take time; I’m sure I’ll get the hang of it eventually.
There were two things my fellow patrons and I soon realized after kickoff of the big game. Each TV screen showing the game was slightly off from each other — the bartender explained that each of them was pulling from a livestream and were hard to synchronize. It was kind of funny. Also: That the hometown crowd probably wasn’t going to be too happy by the end of the night.
Oh, well. Maybe next week.
Amidst all this, my quesadillas arrived. And they were good. Real good. I recommend them.
I even followed up with dessert. I had two choices: a triple-layer chocolate cheesecake, or tiramisu. I decided I wasn’t ready for a chocolate triple threat, so I went for the tiramisu and enjoyed that, too.
After finishing both meal and dessert, and paying for them, I stuck around for a while watching the game. Eventually, though, seeing how the game was going led me to find a moment when no one was really paying attention and slipped back outside to my nearby parking spot.
While I enjoyed myself, and got to experiment more with my new aids, bars and such are not my thing. Thanks, though, to the crew; they did a good job!