I don’t think anyone knew who I was, or if they did, they kept it to themselves.

The place was relatively narrow, tucked between an old bank building and a hair salon on the town’s main street. A somewhat swankier spot tried to beckon me from across the street, but I wanted to try a new experience — one that would put my brand-new hearing aids to the test.

