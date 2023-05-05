Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) is proud to announce its recipients of the annual National Institute of Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Awards.
The NISOD Excellence Awards were established in 1991 to provide NISOD member colleges with an opportunity to recognize individuals doing extraordinary work on their campuses. Since then, more than 30,000 recipients have been honored with the award by their colleges. NISOD member colleges submit the names of men and women each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues. All individuals whose names are submitted are recognized as NISOD Excellence Award recipients.
The Excellence Awards tradition gives NISOD the privilege of honoring many of the community college’s best educators. CCTC is indebted to NISOD member colleges for its continuing support of this annual celebration. While the pomp and circumstance of the Excellence Awards program is conducted with a refined touch, the overarching statement is that teaching and leading on the front lines of the community college mission rest on the shoulders of these outstanding individuals.
The 2023 honorees include Keith Brigman, mechatronics instructor; Marie Davis, psychology instructor; Sylvia Christian-James, nursing instructor; and Leslie Williams, early care and education department chair.
About NISOD
NISOD is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning and leadership at community and technical colleges. NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality and faculty-focused programs and resources for community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars. For over 40 years, NISOD has aligned a wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, “The country’s leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff and administrators.” For more information about NISOD, visit www.nisod.org.