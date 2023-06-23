Nominations are being accepted once again for the Camden High School (CHS) Hall of Fame, this time to induct a “class” of 2023. The Hall of Fame honors Camden and Jackson high school alumni whose accomplishments, deeds and character exemplifying outstanding achievement in their life’s work and/or service to their community. Individuals who did not graduate from either Camden or Jackson high schools may also be inducted for significantly and consistently contributing to CHS’ work and mission.
Nominations will be kept confidential.
The application deadline is August 31, and the awards ceremony will take place Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Woolard Technology Center.
Considerations for eligibility include:
• For a nominee who is an alumnus of Camden High School, the nominee must have graduated from Camden High School at least five years prior to the nomination.
• The nominee must have a special achievement(s) in their area of specialty (ex. Business, Education, Law, Medicine, Athletics, Arts/Entertainment, Humanitarian/Service, etc.) and/or have received honors, awards, or other recognition on a local, regional, national, or international level.
• The nominee has demonstrated outstanding and significant leadership, character and service to their community.
• The nominee has rendered valuable service to Camden High School, its students, faculty or mission, in a meaningful and significant manner.
• Nominations for posthumous awards will be accepted.
CHS’ mission is to graduate students who are confident, competent, and responsible citizens by creating a positive school environment where staff, parents and the community form an alliance to provide effective educational experiences in order for students to reach their maximum potential in an ever-changing global society.
Nominations should be addressed to Principal Lesley Corner, Camden High School, 1022 Ehrenclou Drive, Camden, SC 29020. Nominations and supporting document may also be emailed to her at lesley.corner@kcsdschools.net.
The nomination form can be found on the school’s website, www.kcsdschools.net/chs.