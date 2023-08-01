CLASS donation

CLASS SHAG BLAST Chairman Ray Amyette (sitting, center) presents check of $4,200 each to representatives from the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County (CMC) and Food for the Soul (FFTS) during the shag society’s recent meeting on July 20. With him are (sitting, from left) CMC CEO Susan Witkowski; CMC Development Director Susan Didato; Amyette’s wife and CLASS member, Cathy; Judie Midgett; FFTS Executive Director Tina Griggs; (standing) CLASS members Barry Stanley and Mike Eddings; FFTS board member Marie Cunningham; FFTS Board Chair Tim Bordner; and CLASS members B.J. Culp, Linda Rodgers, Suzanne Slocum and Jackie Huggings.

 Photo by Robbie Wright

During its July 20 weekly Thursday night meeting in Baron’s on Broad Street in downtown Camden, the Camden-LugoffArea Shag Society (CLASS) donated $8,400 to two organizations. Checks for $4,200 each were presented to the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County (CMC) and Food for the Soul.

The CMC opened in 1998 as a nonprofit, charitable family practice medical clinic. It was founded with the mission of providing medical care to the uninsured residents of Kershaw County. CMC has grown from seeing several patients a week in one room to having a fully staffed medical facility as well as satellite office. Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County (CMC) is more than just a free clinic. Its mission is to provide medical care and connect resources to achieve a healthier Kershaw County. Its staff provides direct medical services to those in Kershaw County who cannot afford to see a doctor. They also understand that healthcare isn’t the only factor to a person leading a healthy life, so it works diligently to help connect individuals to needed community resources. And finally, it is leading the charge to improve population health through our LiveWell Kershaw Coalition.