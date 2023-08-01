During its July 20 weekly Thursday night meeting in Baron’s on Broad Street in downtown Camden, the Camden-LugoffArea Shag Society (CLASS) donated $8,400 to two organizations. Checks for $4,200 each were presented to the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County (CMC) and Food for the Soul.
The CMC opened in 1998 as a nonprofit, charitable family practice medical clinic. It was founded with the mission of providing medical care to the uninsured residents of Kershaw County. CMC has grown from seeing several patients a week in one room to having a fully staffed medical facility as well as satellite office. Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County (CMC) is more than just a free clinic. Its mission is to provide medical care and connect resources to achieve a healthier Kershaw County. Its staff provides direct medical services to those in Kershaw County who cannot afford to see a doctor. They also understand that healthcare isn’t the only factor to a person leading a healthy life, so it works diligently to help connect individuals to needed community resources. And finally, it is leading the charge to improve population health through our LiveWell Kershaw Coalition.
Food for the Soul combats the rise in hunger in Kershaw County with various on-site and remote meal services. A hot lunch is served from the front door of the shelter Tuesday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. Food for the Soul is the only local facility that operates a temporary homeless shelter for men, women and children. Food for the Soul’s overnight sheltering facility is available year-round to victims of domestic violence, flood or fire, those who have been evicted and those who simply have nowhere else to go. Food for the Soul offers a safe drug and alcohol-free environment. It is open seven days per week on a first-come, first-serve basis. The shelter is available from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Overnight residents receive a hot meal served at 6:30 p.m., a clean cot, bedding, pajamas, hygiene products and access to a shower, morning coffee and breakfast.
Following the presentation, CMC CEO Susan Witkowski presented a plaque thanking CLASS for the money donated to the clinic. Since 2011, CLASS has donated $31,250 to the CMC. Those dollars have allowed CMC to provide $390,625 of services to Kershaw County residents in need.
“It’s always been important to CLASS to actively give back to our local community,” CLASS SHAG BLAST Chairman Ray Amyette said. “It’s part of CLASS’ mission. This key CLASS fund-raising event began in 2005 and has grown over time. Since 2005, CLASS has donated more than $79,000 to local nonprofits in Kershaw County. These donations were generated by CLASS’ annual SHAG BLAST fund-raiser. This year’s gathering featured beach music by three CLASS DJs that kept the dance floor full. The silent auction was also a big success this year. As always, the food provided by CLASS members and guest was fantastic. This year also included a ‘Lead/Follow Step’ class by Sam and Lisa West. Sam is a 16-time National Shag Dance overall champion. We also had a junior shag couple showed off their shag skills.”
Another CLASS mission is to promote and preserve the heritage of beach music and shag dancing. Shag is the official South Carolina State dance. CLASS strives to provide members and guests with dance opportunities as well as education on the art and history of shag dancing.
CLASS dances every Thursday night at Baron’s on Broad from 7 to 10 p.m. Free shag lessons are offered from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.
“Come and join CLASS. It’s also a great way to meet folks, have fun, and hear some great beach and shag music. New members are always welcome,” Amyette said.
To learn more about CLASS, visit www.shagginwithclass.com. The next Shag BLAST will be held June 15, 2024, at the Shrine Club in Camden. Tables have already gone on sale and several have already been purchased. To RSVP to next year’s SHAG Blast, call Amyette at (803) 423-1800.