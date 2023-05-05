North Central needed a 5-3 win over Cheraw in last Thursday’s season finale to lock up fourth place in Region 5-AA and earn a berth in the state playoffs. Tuesday, the Knights took the ball and ran with it in blasting Region 8 champion Andrews, 15-4, in the first round of the AA Lower State District 8 tournament.
The Knights traveled to meet Woodland, a 12-1 winner over Timberland, in Thursday’s District 8 winners’ bracket game with the winner of that contest having the weekend off before hosting next Monday’s district championship and having to be beaten twice.
For sixth-year NC head coach Brandon Faulkenberry, he said his team’s recent play has come as the result of having his entire team being healthy following an entire regular season of working around a string of injuries.
“We are playing really well right now,” Faulkenberry said following Tuesday’s blowout in a game stopped by the 10-run rule after NC scored five times in the top of the sixth to grab a 15-2 lead. Andrews closed the contest by scoring a pair in its portion of the sixth to close the gap to 11 runs.
The visitors did their offensive damage by collecting 11 hits while taking advantage of seven Andrews’ errors.
The offensive explosion provided more than enough run support for NC starter Dylan Smith, who worked the first 4.1 innings. The junior right-hander allowed two runs on one hit while fanning seven batters. Jacob Williamson came on in the fifth and went the rest of the way for the winners.
NC scored a run in the top of the first on a Patten Hood single to grab a quick 1-0 lead which was erased when the Yellow Jackets scored two times in their first at-bat.
The Knights turned things in their favor by scoring three in the second, adding four more runs in the third, two in the fourth and five in the sixth to go on top, 15-2.
A Cole Robinson bases-loaded walk and a single from Hood, who drove in four runs on the night, highlighted the three-run second inning. In the sixth, Cade Branham, Ashton Brazell, Hood and Robinson each drove home a run.
Hood led the 11-hit NC offensive attack with his three hits driving in four runs. Smith helped himself at the plate with a pair of doubles while bringing a runner home.