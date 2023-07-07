BRYANT
Madison Mickle and Jaice Bryant, both of Bishopville, announce the birth of a daughter, Paisley Laine Bryant. She was born April 17, 2023, at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center, weighing 6 pounds 13 ounces. She joins a 2-year-sister, Kaydnn. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Mickle and Brad Mickle. Paternal grandparents are Kelly Bryant and Tommy Bryant.
EPPS
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Epps, of Camden, announce the birth of a daughter, Kinley Ruth Epps. She was born June 17, 2023, at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center, weighing 6 pounds 3.5 ounces. She joins two sisters, Hannah (14) and Aubrey (11). Mrs. Epps is the former Rebecca Mullen. Maternal grandparents are Lynn Schermerhorn, of Camden, and Mr. and Mrs. Tony Mullen, of Walnutport, Pa. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Robert Epps, of Camden.
LEWIS-ALLEN
Caden Jenkins and Eurik Pickett announce the birth of a son, Kree Amir Lewis-Allen. He was born March 13, 2023, at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center, weighing 6 pounds 14 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Dawn Lewis and Malchas Jenkins, both of Camden.
PHILLIPS
Mr. and Mrs. Shane Phillips, of Camden, announce the birth of a son, Carter Alan Phillips. He was born March 20, 2023, at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center, weighing 8 pounds 11.2 ounces. He joins a 5-year-old sister, Lorelai. Mrs. Phillips is the former Sarah Jackson. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Steven Jackson, of Irmo. Paternal grandmother is Julie Phillips, of Kershaw.
POETA
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Poeta, of Lugoff, announce the birth of a son, Knox Huntley Poeta. He was born March 8, 2023, at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center, weighing 8 pounds .8 ounces. He joins a 5-year-old brother, Nolan. Mrs. Poeta is the former Katherine Rabon. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Hudson. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Dale Poeta.