As families converge on aquatic centers, pools, splash pads, waterparks, and open bodies of water for recreational water activities, it is vital to ensure safety is a priority for all people.
“As South Carolinians look forward to summer fun, we want to remind families of essential safety tips for water recreation,” Red Cross of South Carolina CEO Rod Tolbert said. “Before taking advantage of our state’s beautiful lakes, beaches, and pools, every family member should become ‘water smart.’ This starts with learning how to stay safe around water and learning how to swim.”
Keep these safety tips in mind anytime you’re near water
- Provide Constant Adult Supervision — Actively supervise children and non-swimmers around the water, even when lifeguards are present. Don’t just drop kids off. Avoid distracting activities such as checking email or social media.
- Learn to Swim — No matter your age, learning to swim is one of the best ways to be safer in and around the water.
- Look for Lifeguards — Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards.
- Swim with A Buddy — Do not allow anyone to swim alone. Use the buddy system even at a public pool or a lifeguarded beach.
- Wear A Life Jacket — Adults and kids should always wear a properly-fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while boating. Non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers should also always wear a life jacket when in and around the water. Inflatable toys can be fun but are not a substitute for U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.
- Learn CPR — Learn how to prevent and respond to emergencies by learning CPR.
Lakes, rivers, and oceans present different hazards than pools. Watch out for
- Unexpected changes in air or water temperature
- Thunder and lightning
- Leave the water immediately
- Stay inside an enclosed area for at least 30 minutes after the last thunderclap
- If outside, avoid open areas, tall, isolated trees, and metal objects
- Hazards, such as dams, underwater obstacles, or rocks and debris
- Vegetation, animals, and fish
- Drop-offs that can unexpectedly change water depth
- Other people’s activities in the same waters, such as boating
- Always enter unknown or shallow water feet first
- Be aware of weather and water conditions and heed warnings
Oceans — watch for:
- Changing tides.
- Rip currents
- Waves, even in shallow water
WATER SAFETY RESOURCES
Download the Red Cross Swim app and take the free Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers online course, which focuses on developing an awareness of drowning risks and how to minimize those risks, especially for young children.
Find Red Cross “Learn to Swim” providers near you. The Learn to Swim program is designed for children over six months to adults. Students progress through the levels at their own pace, mastering the skills in one level before advancing to the next.