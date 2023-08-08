City logo

Today, Camden City Council will take up first readings of two ordinances, second readings of four others, recognize three sets of young people, and consider approving two Leader’s Legacy recognitions for a total of three people.

The ordinances up for first reading include one that would abolish the Camden Archives and Museum Commission. This comes as a recommendation from Camden City Manager Jon Rorie who told council at its last meeting not only that the commission’s activities seem to have ended back in 2016, but that all of the commissioners’ terms had expired in May 2018. Rorie told council that nearly all, if not all, of the commissioners had said they did not wish to be reinstated and that the Friends of the Archives organization could support the facility on its own.