Today, Camden City Council will take up first readings of two ordinances, second readings of four others, recognize three sets of young people, and consider approving two Leader’s Legacy recognitions for a total of three people.
The ordinances up for first reading include one that would abolish the Camden Archives and Museum Commission. This comes as a recommendation from Camden City Manager Jon Rorie who told council at its last meeting not only that the commission’s activities seem to have ended back in 2016, but that all of the commissioners’ terms had expired in May 2018. Rorie told council that nearly all, if not all, of the commissioners had said they did not wish to be reinstated and that the Friends of the Archives organization could support the facility on its own.
Also up for first reading is an ordinance that would approve 512 Chesnut St., whose listed owners are Michael and Meghan Wright, as eligible for a “Bailey Bill” special tax assessment. The property is slated to undergo renovations to include replacing all wood siding with fiber cement siding, repair soffits and facia, replace wood flooring with the same tongue and groove pattern, sand and repaint all porch railings, completely replace the back porch, replace one window with the same 6-over-6 design, and replace the French doors on the rear of the home.
The application itself was not included in the press’ agenda packet, so it is unknown how much the renovations will cost compared to the home’s value. Bailey Bill legislation requires that, at a minimum, renovations cost 20% of the structure’s fair market value.
The Camden Historic Landmarks Commission voted unanimously to recommend approving the application.
Up for second readings are ordinances authorizing:
• the sale of 1713 B St. and 1818 Gordon St.;
• modifications to Kershaw at Beechwood’s master planned development;
• rezoning of 1304 and 1305 Kaybee Court, 616 Walnut St., and 1204 Highland Ave., all owned by First Baptist Church of Camden, for possible future expansion; and
• amending certain permitted and conditionally permitted uses in certain zoning areas of the city.
In addition, Rorie will make a presentation entitled, “Quality of Life Through Code Enforcement.” No explanation was provided in the agenda packet.
Today’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of Camden City Hall, 1000 Lyttleton St., and is open to the public.