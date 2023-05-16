Effective this Friday, the Camden Police Department (CPD) will increase its focus of enforcing the city’s truck route violations within the city limits, especially as it applies to the downtown district.
According to CPD Sgt. Carl Smith, who has been overseeing the traffic enforcement effort, during the past 30 days, the department has stopped more than 200 trucks and issued warnings in an effort to curtail such violations. The bulk of the violations have been between on Broad Street between York and DeKalb streets, as well as on Broad and DeKalb streets themselves.
“We take the safety of our community seriously, and that’s why we’re cracking down on commercial truck route violations,” Smith said. “Our goal is to promote compliance with (the) designated truck routes and traffic laws, to protect our city’s infrastructure and citizens.”
Additional signage and awareness efforts are also being put into place to prevent further violations. On Friday, officers will begin issuing citations — not warnings — for violations of Section 71.16 of the city code, “Truck Traffic.” It outlines the routes designated for commercial trucks within downtown Camden, and the consequences for violating those routes.
The city’s truck route opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony in August 2020, and includes portions of U.S. routes 521 (Broad Street) and 1 (DeKalb Street), as well as Boykin Road, Chestnut Ferry Road Extension, Ehrenclou Drive, Springdale Drive and York Street.
At the time, former police chief Joe Floyd said that it was not so much that the route would be, technically, enforceable, but that more truck drivers would be more likely to use the route because it had been improved. Floyd said then that the one scenario most truck drivers would have to contend with was keeping to the posted 35 mph on a new bridge that was built Chestnut Ferry Road Extension.
During Floyd’s tenure as chief, he often employed a temporary period of time during which drivers would be educated on new ordinances through warnings, often for one to three months. Not long after the truck route opened, Camden City Council approved amendments to its code of ordinances designating No Truck Zones in the city. Through truck traffic is supposed to follow the different parts of the route in order to continue on outer portions of U.S. routes 1 and 521 and connect on the east side of town with S.C. 34 (Bishopville Highway).
At the time the new No Truck Zones were introduced, former CPD Capt. Tom Borowski said officers had already begun enforcing the ordinance. The ordinance calls for each violation to result in a fine of not more than $100 or to be jailed for not more than 30 days.
On Friday, CPD Lt. Penny Lloyd said that while “Strictly Enforced” signs mounted with ones for the truck route are not new, they may be moved to be more noticeable by commercial truck drivers. Lloyd also said the S.C. Department of Transportation plans, if it has not already, place large light signs notifying truck drivers of the route, its enforcement and the fines. She said they may have been set up today.
The CPD is urging all commercial truck drivers to adhere to the designated route, as well as all other traffic laws and regulations. Violators can face citations and fines, and continued violations could result in more severe consequences.
“Here in Camden, we understand that the hard-working truck drivers provide goods and equipment that are vital to our communities,” CPD interim Chief Darren Norris said. “However, we also have to ensure the safety of our citizens and enforce the laws that are in place to protect our city’s infrastructure. Our efforts to enforce commerce truck route violations are not meant to be punitive, but rather to promote safety and ensure compliance with traffic laws and designated routes.”
On a somewhat related note, the city of Camden issued a short statement on Monday morning stating that the S.C. Department of Transportation was set to begin a four-week repaving project that night. The project will include U.S. 1 (DeKalb Street) between from Chestnut Ferry Road (near Woodward Park) to Roberts Street (at the Habitat for Humanity of Kershaw County ReStore). All paving is being done overnight, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and drivers should expect lane closures and potential delays.