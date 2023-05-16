Route signs point the way for trucks traveling north on U.S. 521 (Broad Street) from I-20 who wish to continue on to U.S. 1 (DeKalb Street) or S.C. 34 (Bishopville Highway) to turn right on part of Camden’s official truck route. Beginning Friday, the Camden Police Department will step up enforcement of the route, handing out citations to truck drivers. The department said more than 200 truckers have been issued warnings during the last month for ignoring the route.