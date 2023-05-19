Early Thursday afternoon, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan alerted the C-I that deputies have charged a man initially listed as a person of interest in connection with a shooting that took place Tuesday evening.
Boan said Rayford Lyn Ford, 49, of Westover Acres Lane in Lugoff, turned himself in earlier on Thursday and is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Late Tuesday night, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) issued a statement naming Ford as a person of interest in the case and included a booking photo of him from a previous drug arrest that took place in late January.
The KCSO said the shooting incident took place around 8 p.m. Tuesday, with one person ending up in the hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
“We believe this was an isolated incident that started as a fight between two men who knew each other,” Kerwshaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said in Tuesday night’s press release. “It’s unclear exactly what happened that led to someone getting shot.”
In addition to his Jan. 24 arrest for possession of less than 1 gram of either meth or cocaine, which is still pending, Ford’s court record in Kershaw County shows that he has either been found guilty of or pleaded guilty to breach of peace, two open container charges, and third-degree assault and battery (2014).
Anyone with further information about Tuesday evening’s shooting is asked to call the KCSO at (803) 425-1512 or (803) 424-4000, or send an email to investigations@kershaw.sc.gov.