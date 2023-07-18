Somewhere between American Legion Park in Camden and Lugoff-Elgin’s Optimist Field on Saturday, Kershaw County Post 17 found its mojo.
While that morning’s torrential rainstorm turned the playing surface at American Legion Park into a quagmire, across the Wateree River, nary a drop was felt. With his team trailing Lexington, 4-1, in the home half of the second, KC American Legion head coach Stephen Carmon was told by L-E head baseball coach Frankie Ward, whose son Riley is a member of the 17ers, that Optimist Field was dry and he could have it ready within an hour.
With that, both teams, the three umpires and fans headed west to re-start the game at a new site. The break and shift in playing fields not only allowed the 17ers (13-2) a chance to re-boot, but also recharged their batteries as the defending Southeast Regional champions punched their ticket into this week’s six-team, double-elimination state championship tournament in a 13-5 win in the Midlands Region bracket.
KC, the second seed in the Lower State portion of the bracket, will put its nine-game win streak on the line in tonight’s state tourney opener when old nemesis Sumter comes to town for a 7 p.m. start at American Legion Park. The winner advances to Wednesday’s winners’ bracket game at Florence while the loser will play the loser of Wednesday’s game on Friday at 4 p.m. at Francis Marion University’s Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.
In a game which, from start to finish with an hour-plus rain delay mixed in, took nearly four hours to complete, Carmon thanked all those who made getting this game in during the day possible as American Legion Park would have taken hours to dry out. This game was originally slated to be played Friday, but rain on Thursday forced Lexington and West Columbia to move their elimination game to Friday as the championship round was pushed back to Saturday morning.
“I give a lot of credit to Lexington for going with it, hanging in there and handling this with such class. That’s a tribute to their coach (Drew Towery),” Carmon said while also thanking Ward for the use of the Demons’ home field and raking the infield and laying down the batter’s box and foul lines.
Playing back home also proved to be the perfect elixir for several 17ers including 2022 L-E grad Zane Catoe who, earlier in the tournament, hit several bombs which stayed inside the fence at the cavernous Camden ball yard. Optimist Field, however, could not hold his two-run shot in the fourth which put the hosts on top, 9-1.
Another player who seemed at ease on his home mound was 2023 L-E graduate Jay Bowling. The side-winding right-hander became the third KC pitcher to take the ball Saturday when he came on for Alex Simmons in the top of the second and retired the first two batters he faced to limit the Post 7 damage at four runs. Once on familiar ground at Optimist, Bowling allowed one run in five innings of work only to be lifted with two outs and a 2-2 count on Greyson Biggs due to a mandated pitch count. Billy Robertson came on for Bowling and with one pitch, got the final out on a fly ball to left field.
On a day in which starter Riley Ward and then Simmons battled control issues, it was Bowling who became a steadying force on the slab and did not issue a walk or hit a batter.
“The start today was just the worst I’ve seen probably since I’ve been coaching. We could not throw a strike and I don’t care who you’re playing, if you can’t throw strikes, you’re not going to win the game,” Carmon said of Lexington scoring four runs without the benefit of a hit and using six walks and two hit batsmen in the opening two frames.
“I told them after the game that we have to attack hitters and let our defense work. That’s exactly what Jay did. Jay attacked hitters, let our defense work and helped get us back in the game.”
After Ward escaped from the top of the first unscathed, the hosts nicked Lexington starter Arden Blevins for a run in the first as Camden Watts sent an opposite field one-out double to left and scored on Catoe’s two-out single to left.
A mess of a top of the second allowed the guests to scored four times without a hit with one run coming home on a wild pitch, the second and third on hit by pitch with the bags full while Brunson Price, who walked, scored from third when Wyatt McPhearson, the first batter Bowling faced, grounded out for the 4-1 lead.
The bottom dropped out in the home half of the second with the game being stopped with two gone and the 17ers staring up at a 4-1 deficit.
Once across the river, momentum occupied a seat inside the Post 17 dugout.
With one gone in the bottom of the third with Blevins still on the bump for the guests, Jake Morris worked his way aboard with a walk. Catoe did likewise before an error on a John Rollings grounder loaded the bags for Carson Weathers whose walk plated Morris to make it 4-2. Wyann Ravan was then hit by a pitch to cut the deficit to 4-3.
The big blow of the inning came when Patrick Daniels lined a two-run single to left to put the hosts on top for keeps at 5-4 while ending Blevins’ stint in favor of Hodges McCathern. With two gone, a Cobe Evans single drove Ravan home before Watts sent an RBI single to right to make it 7-4 as KC scored six times on three hits in the third.
“They were kind of walking us and getting behind in the counts, but I thought we did a good job,” Carmon said of his offensive uprising. “Our guys did a good job of putting the ball in play and continuing to battle at the plate.”
An inning later, Morris got on with a leadoff walk only for Catoe to send a no-doubter over the scoreboard in left field to make it 9-1.
The 17ers iced the cake with a four-spot in the fifth. Luke Duncan reached on a fielders’ choice and took second on an errant throw to first with one out. An Evans single and his stealing second put runners in scoring position for Watts whose single through the box upped the margin to 11-4. A Rollings single drove in the 12th run with Morris scoring the 13th when he came in on a Weathers fielders’ choice.
Post 7 pushed a run across in the sixth to window dress things.
The 13 runs were the second most scored by the 17ers this season in a game. The locals did their damage on 13 hits with Watts having a three-hit, two-RBI afternoon. Catoe had two hits while knocking in three runs with Daniels having a two-hit, two RBI day.
Trailing by three runs when they arrived at L-E, Carmon told his players not to lose faith and keep plugging.
“I told them just to find a way to get a run,” he said of his talk. “That was our whole goal, ‘Let’s get one and we’ll get going.’ Unfortunately, we didn’t do that with two on and one out in the second, but we did a good job of bouncing back the next inning and opening it up.”