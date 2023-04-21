The Democratic Party of Kershaw County held its convention on April 8, during which the following members were elected to the party’s executive committee:

County Chair — Brenden A. Hinton

First Vice Chair — Phyllis Drakeford

Second Vice Chair — Eve Carlin

Third Vice Chair — Destyni Perry

Secretary — Julie Johnson

Treasurer — Rosalind Watson

Committeman — Daniel Repasky

Alternate Committeeman — William S. Robinson

Committeewoman — Lori Strater

Alternate Committeewoman — Ramona Fletcher.

Several of these newly elected executive committee members traveled on April 15 to the University of South Carolina School of Law to be oriented to their new roles.

