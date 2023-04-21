The Democratic Party of Kershaw County held its convention on April 8, during which the following members were elected to the party’s executive committee:
County Chair — Brenden A. Hinton
First Vice Chair — Phyllis Drakeford
Second Vice Chair — Eve Carlin
Third Vice Chair — Destyni Perry
Secretary — Julie Johnson
Treasurer — Rosalind Watson
Committeman — Daniel Repasky
Alternate Committeeman — William S. Robinson
Committeewoman — Lori Strater
Alternate Committeewoman — Ramona Fletcher.
Several of these newly elected executive committee members traveled on April 15 to the University of South Carolina School of Law to be oriented to their new roles.