This time, Tegan Riechers isn’t saving her uncle’s rock band, but saving herself … and maybe the world, too?
Following her turn in Amazon Prime’s Fifty Times Rock, Tegan was cast in another independent movie that should be available to see in early 2024.
It’s called Blackout and touches on a far more serious plot.
According to Sean Noroña, Blackout‘s director, writer, producer and principal cinematographer, the story is about Lara Sholtz, a young woman — played by lead actor Nicole Cates — is a skilled assassin with dissociative amnesia who lives a double life.
“When you don’t remember pulling the trigger, killing is easy,” Blackout‘s plot summary reads. “At least it was, until the man in the Bunny Mask handed her the red envelope. When a routine job goes bad, the tables turn and she becomes the target caught in the crossfire. Now she must wake up and choose between truth or deception, reality or oblivion, life or death, if she can survive that long.”
Tegan plays young Lara in at least one flashback scene.
According to Tegan’s mom, Jennifer, young Lara is traumatized by watching her parents get assassinated in front of her.
“She is able to kill one of the bad guys, but the other two bad guys kidnap her and she grows up to become the best assassin,” Jennifer said, adding that the film will most likely end up on Amazon Prime, but possibly other streaming sites, such as Hulu. “Once it comes out, we will be doing a premiere at the Little Theater again.”
To get to that point, Noroña said in an email that he and the crew are running an Indiegogo campaign to raise money for the project. There are also a Facebook page, an Instagram feed, and a TikTok Channel devoted to the movie.
Noroña said he has been making his “own little movies” since high school, having always been interested in “all kinds” of art — drawing, photography, and even creative writing.
“My uncle, David Yanez, is a fine artist in New York City, who restores old oil paintings and he has always been there to encourage me. You can say that art runs in my blood,” Noroña said.
As for Blackout, he said he came up with the idea nine years ago, as he was graduating with a media studies degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
“I tried making it back then, but I was inexperienced, and didn’t have any real connections,” Noroña said. “Now, almost a decade of experience later, I have traveled the world, worked for creative agencies, and built my skills up. I’m taking my experience, and the resources I’ve accumulated to go back and tell this story the right way, the way it was meant to be told. I have a filmmaker voice that has been waiting years to speak, and I’m taking this as my opportunity to let that voice be heard and share it with the world.”
Noroña and some compatriots won the Best Picture award during the 2014 48 Hour Film Competition in Charlotte for a film called Match Maker, and followed up with a third-place award in 2018 for an international competition known as the “15 Second Horror Film Challenge” for Death Blow.
“I’ve known a lot of people who have moved to big cities like New York and Los Angeles and saw how all they did was struggle,” he said. “Maybe you’ll work hard, and maybe you’ll get a foot in the door, but my philosophy has always been, I wanted to build myself up here, in Greensboro, my home. I wanted to hone my abilities, create a portfolio of great work, and that way when I walk into Hollywood or somewhere that I’m not just a nobody. I’d actually be a proven filmmaker walking in the door.”
But, what did he think about Tegan?
“When I started looking into casting for ‘Young Lara’ … Tegan’s mom mentioned to me that her daughter was an actress. When I saw Tegan, I was struck by how much she looked like our leading lady, Nicole Cates, of Raleigh. The resemblance was uncanny. Once I pitched the concept of the film to Tegan, she was in. We brought her on set, and she fit right into the production like she had been part of the film the whole time. We lucked out that not only did she have the look we were going for, but she happened to also be a talented actor. She took direction. She pushed herself.
“Even with being the star of the show, she was very humble around our cast and crew. I think the kinds of scenes we worked on with her contained emotions and themes that Tegan had never tackled before. She worked very hard to go outside of her comfort zone as a young actor and tried something new. I think that’s what true talent is made of. Tegan has a very successful career ahead of her, not because of my movie, or other projects, but because of who she is.”
Noroña said that, as an independent short film, Blackout is set to make its way through the festival circuit in late January. Meanwhile, the Indiegogo campaign for the movie’s budget is set to end on Sept. 15. Those wishing to help out can visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/blackout--29#/.
In addition to Tegan and Cates, Blackout stars Jacob Allen, who also served as the film’s assistant director/producer; Davis Osborne, Paula Tamayo, Kevin Tien and Sunnydale Hyde.