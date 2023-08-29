The Chronicle-Independent is not a newspaper known for creating stories out of social media posts. Sometimes social media gives us ideas for stories and, occasionally — as with Friday’s in-depth report on the Camden Burials controversy — we may use social media posts and comments to shore up a story.
But we don’t really like to do so.
To be honest, we really didn’t want to publish today’s story on the possible future of the Camden Training Center (CTC) property precisely because there wasn’t really a story to tell yet.
Most people learned about the not-yet-a-controversy through Facebook. An aerial photograph of the property, overlaid with hundreds of future residential lots — whose actual origins we have not been able to determine — inflamed those who were wary not just of the potential development, but whether there was some kind of nefarious motive behind it.
At least one person suggested to us that the development would serve as a sort of backdoor to justifying transforming Woodward Park into a sports complex because the southern edge of the property abuts the park.
After Kershaw County District 5 Councilman Brant Tomlinson read a prepared statement during a meeting a week ago today, we began wondering if we didn’t have to address the situation after all. Tomlinson used the “potential proposed development” that could have added a “staggering” 750 homes to make what we agree is a good point: We need to push back on rampant high-density residential growth.
Yes, such a development would put a strain on either county or city infrastructure, not to mention on our schools.
However, as we report today, the development of the CTC property is only potential, not proposed. No one, including owner Stuart Grant, has filed anything with either Kershaw County or the city of Camden. Is Grant checking out the possibilities in light of surveying sticks and ribbons appearing at the property? Well, he said he is considering all possibilities, but that a decision is at least “several months away.”
What’s ironic is that Grant didn’t even know that people assumed he had already sold the property to a developer — in fact, didn’t know there was any controversy at all — until someone who’d seen the Facebook posts asked him about it.
Grant also said he will work with either the county or the city (the CTC is part of a slightly larger county “donut hole” surrounded by the city limits) to have whatever happens there to “not take away from the character of Camden.”
In other words, we need to wait and see what he actually proposes as opposed to what people think they know.
But, no, that’s not how social media works. We assume the worst, bring it to life, and spread it around until everyone is mad about a proposal that doesn’t even exist.
Unfortunately, when it gets to the point that a sitting county councilman adds his public comments to the mix — not that Tomlinson didn’t have a right to do so, mind you — that is when we as a newspaper have to become involved in publishing a story about what someone hasn’t done yet.
It’s like trying to arrest someone for even thinking about a crime before they ever commit it. There was a novella about that published back in 1956 by Philip K. Dick. It was called Minority Report, and was turned into a pretty good 2002 movie starring Tom Cruise. Even though that was about policing, the same can be said of putting dubious information on social media in such a way as to enflame an entire community.
We don’t know how to stop it, but this sort of thing really needs to end. We simply must find ways to be patient, wait for facts and then consider them carefully before posting or commenting on social media and causing an unnecessary ruckus.
Never fear, we will publish the story of whatever Grant proposes whenever he actually proposes it. That will be news. That’s what we do.