LUGOFF — A funeral service for the life of Deborah Lynn Kirincich was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Concord Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fisher House Foundation or Wounded Warriors.
Deborah passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the age of 70 leaving behind her husband of 47 years, Col. Joseph Kirincich; children, Amy Kirincich, Jason Kirincich (Beth) and Ashley Smith (Jer). She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Jake (Ella) Kirincich, McCartney Smith, Alex Kirincich, Eli Brown, Sullivan Smith, Mary-Carlisle Smith, and Sawyer Smith. She also leaves behind a great-granddaughter, Alaina Kirincich. In addition, she leaves behind her sisters, Pam (Charles) Holland and Cindy (Steve) Kirkland; sister-in-law Karen Douglas, nephews; a niece; and great-nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, Windle and Wannah Douglas; and her brother, Lyle Douglas.
She was called by many names, but those who loved her the most called her Deb, Mom, and Nana. Growing up a military brat, she loved the Marine Corps from an early age. She loved her husband and her family. All across the Southeast, she was in the stands cheering for her grandchildren and their friends who all called her Nana, too. She enjoyed the beach and traveling and had recently been to Hawaii and Europe. She loved decorating for the holidays and entertaining her family at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She shared her love for history and education with her grandchildren, and Nana was always good for a book or two from the Scholastic Book Fair! She shared her love of science with students at Blaney Elementary and Wateree Elementary for many years. In their shared retirement, she enjoyed giving her husband many home and yard projects which he always dutifully completed.
We love you to the moon and back; to infinity and beyond! And all so…
