Dr. Goodwin

Kershaw County School District Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin reports on the opening of the new school year during Tuesday’s Kershaw County Board of School Trustees meeting.

 Gee Whetsel/C-I

The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees made short work of the open session portion of its Tuesday evening meeting, completing regular business in less than 20 minutes.

Vice Chair Shirley Halley presided over the meeting in the absence of chairman Dr. James Smith. Trustees Autumn Furniss and Donald Reeves Jr. were also absent.