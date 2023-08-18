The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees made short work of the open session portion of its Tuesday evening meeting, completing regular business in less than 20 minutes.
Vice Chair Shirley Halley presided over the meeting in the absence of chairman Dr. James Smith. Trustees Autumn Furniss and Donald Reeves Jr. were also absent.
The highlight of the meeting was Kershaw County School District (KCSD) Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin’s school opening update, telling trustees the district started the school year with more students.
“We did open with a little [more than] 11,000 students,” Goodwin said. “That’s a small increase over where we were at the 135th day last year, which is our funding day. We’ll continue to pick students up all the way to the first of September typically. So we’ll see that number bump up a little bit more as we go.”
While the district still has 27 certified vacancies to fill, Goodwin said a number of those are in the special education department.
“We are already contracting those services, which we do typically,” he explained. “Of course, we’ll keep the shingle hung out hoping that somebody in the area can fill those positions … but we are filling them through contract services.”
The superintendent also shared what he called “real positive news.”
“There’s only one regular elementary classroom position open,” Goodwin said, explaining that a teacher to fill that position will be recommended at the board’s next meeting. “We do have a candidate for that position and we will be presenting it the next time we present names to you. Out of the whole district, we only have four middle core positions (open). That’s pretty good. At the high school, we just have one core subject position open. We feel like that is a real positive.”
Goodwin said traffic has been an issue during the first week and a half of school.
“A lot of parents will bring their kids to school the first days and after that will tell them to get on the bus and go on to school. So we have seen an alleviation in some of the traffic problems. We still have some of the more normal traffic issues we’re working through, including North Central bus routes,” Goodwin said.
He said the district is now putting an emphasis on separating elementary students from middle and high school students on the buses.
“We cannot have all three of those grade bands on a bus together,” he said. “That’s a better management tool for us and yesterday was the first day of the new rerouting.”
He said the district was “thrown a little bit of a curve” the day before school opened at Wateree Elementary when the sheriff and fire chief showed up.
“They decided we needed to keep the road clear and double stack the pick-up line. So we had to make the change at the last minute,” he explained.
Goodwin said the district posted several videos online explaining how to navigate the double stack line.
“Quite honestly, everyone adapted to that very quickly.”
The superintendent said more students are taking advantage of school meals, with Lugoff-Elgin High School seeing a 26% increase compared to the first nine days of school last year.
“We knew that community eligibility and all meals being free would increase participation,” Goodwin said. “But a 26% increase, especially at a high school, was a little more than we had planned on. We’re seeing an increase in participation in lunch across the district and that was our goal so we are pleased with that.”
He said the district is making scheduling changes and adjustments to accommodate all students.
“What we don’t want to do is not feed those children. We want them to continue to be able to eat,” he said.
Goodwin also praised teachers and staff for being ready to go to work.
“You walk in a school now and it looks like we’ve been in school a month. Routines and procedures are down; children know where to go, what to do and that’s a real credit to the professionals we have in our schools,” he said.
The only other business, besides an executive session, was first reading of proposed policy revisions governing rewards to state and national championship teams in the Kershaw County School District.