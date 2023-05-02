It’s time again for Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church’s annual Springfest.
Springfest will take place at the church, 1206 Lyttleton St. in Camden, this Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and feature a tag sale, plant sale, and bake Sale. The youth of the church will be washing cars for donations from 9 to 11 a.m.
Items at the tag sale include furniture, household goods, kids toys, holiday and home décor, books, DVDs, collectibles, kitchen essentials, electronics, artwork, adult and children’s’ clothing, and much more. Save room for delicious home-made baked goods from the bake sale and get cars washed while shopping.
All money raised will go to help the church fund much needed missions in the community and beyond.
Springfest will be held in the Family Life Center gym. For more information, call (803) 432-3191.