Coastal Discovery

Erica Connery puts learning along the estuary into action aboard the Coastal Discovery, a 45-foot catamaran.

 Photo courtesy of SCDNR

The children of Sandy Island board a school bus boat for an eight-minute journey across the Waccamaw River to the mainland. There, they ride a traditional bus to public schools. A school bus boat brings to mind a floating classroom. Wouldn’t it be great if South Carolina had a floating classroom where all students could learn about our coast and its estuaries?

Well, it does: the S.C. Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Discovery, a 45-foot catamaran. To revise a line from the Who’s “Going Mobile,” the Carolina Coastal Discovery Marine Education Program went mobile 20 years ago. The Coastal Discovery takes people to an intriguing classroom — estuaries where learning takes place in a real lab.

Tom Poland