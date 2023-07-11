A 29-year-old West Columbia man wanted by Clarendon and Richland counties on outstanding warrants is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center after being arrested by Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies on July 1. According to a KCSO report, Devantae A. Jackson is charged in Kershaw County with second-degree burglary and attempting to enter a house without breaking.
Deputies responded to a home on Hanlon Drive near Elgin with dispatchers describing a man who was later identified as Jackson, wearing camouflage shorts and a blue shirt. Dispatchers also advised that the man had fled on foot toward Sessions Road. Deputies called on an Elgin Police Department (EPD) officer to assist due to their close proximity to the area.
The reporting deputy decided to go to the original complainant’s residence while another deputy began canvassing the area for the suspect. While the reporting deputy was on the way, they were flagged down by multiple people in the front yard of a Rambling Way residence. They said Jackson had just entered the residence and was still inside, having entered through a garage door. The deputy called for backup, drew his firearm and walked to the garage.
They found the garage door locked and began walking around the home to check for any unsecured exits. They found the front door unlocked, pushed it open, and announce themselves, but did not receive a response. They continued to monitor the interior while waiting for additional units to arrive. Once they did, four deputies entered the home with weapons drawn, while others set up a perimeter. After one of the deputies indicated they had heard something, the deputies narrowed down the source of the noise to a closet below a staircase.
The reporting deputy switched out their gun for their conducted energy weapon (CEW, a Taser-like device), opened the door, which revealed Jackson to be laying on the floor on his stomach with his arms out in front of him. They reported they could not, however, see the rest of Jackson’s body and, therefore, did not know if he was in possession or within reach of a weapon. What they could see included a law enforcement officer’s duty belt, including a handgun and a CEW near Jackson. He reportedly failed to comply with commands to come out, at which point the reporting deputy holstered their CEW and grabbed both of Jackon’s wrists to remove him from the closet.
After detaining Jackson in handcuffs and taken him to their patrol car, the reporting deputy also placed a leg hobble on him due to Jackson kicking his legs several times while being escorted to the car. The reporting deputy also reported that Jackson was “seating profusely” and may have been experiencing “excited delirium.” They also reported Jackson stating “go ahead and shoot me, I know that’s what y’all want to do,” and “I’m going to die.”
At this point, the decision was made to transport Jackson to Lugoff Fire-Rescue so they could meet with Kershaw County Emergency Medical Services (EMS). There, EMS paramedics reportedly administered some medication to calm Jackson and — with the reporting deputy accompanying them — transported him to MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center.
Up until this point, deputies had not been able to identify Jackson. While he was being checked out at the hospital, a Camden Police Department officer arrived with a fingerprint scanner, which positively identified the suspect as Jackson. The reporting officer, who had been replaced at the hospital by another deputy, conducted a National Crime Information Center inquiry, which is when they learned of Jackson being wanted in Clarendon and Richland counties.
Richland County court information shows that Jackson failed to appear in court in May for pending charges of first-degree burglary and malicious injury to property from an arrest in March 2020. The Chronicle-Independent could not find any court records for Jackson in Clarendon County. However, The (Sumter) Item reported in December 2022 that Jackson, whom the newspaper said is originally from Baltimore, Md., was wanted in both Clarendon and Richland counties on “multiple charges.” The Item reported that Jackson had spent most of the previous year in Clarendon County and the previous two years in the Columbia area.