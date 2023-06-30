It was both a busy and successful first three days for the Kershaw County American Legion girls softball team as the Lady 17ers took five of their first six games of an eight-game week including a doubleheader sweep of Richland Post 215 on Wednesday night at Marcus Warren Field.
KC (12-2) received a three-inning no-hitter from Madison Stokes in an opening game 10-0 victory. The right-hander came back in the second to shut down Richland on one hit in another 10-0 victory.
The hostesses did all their damage in the second inning of game one with a 10-run outburst. Isabell Brown touched the rally off with a leadoff single before scoring on an Emma Wargel double to right. Rachel Martin drove in the second run with a single to center while Ella Sheorn added a two-run single to right. Stokes helped herself by driving in two runs with a double while singles off the bats of Jameson Keeter, Brown and Martin also delivered runs.
The Lady 17ers collected eight hits in the win with Brown and Martin having two each while Martin, Sheorn and Stokes drove in two runs each.
The game two, KC scored seven runs in the first and put up three more in the second to bring the game to an early close.
Camryn Jordan led off the home half of the first by reaching on an error before Alyssa Faulkenberry beat out a bunt single. An Izzy Trapp single to left knocked home Jordan with the first run. A Stokes run-scoring double to left was followed by Tomie Christofaro’s two-run double to right for the 4-0 lead. A Kayley Lynch single made it 5-0 before Wargel’s single to left plated runs six and seven.
The hostesses went into double digits with a three-run second with a Stokes ground out driving in the eighth run while runs nine and 10 came across on a passed ball and a wild pitch, respectively.
Lynch led the eight-hit attack with two hits while Christofaro and Wargel drove in two runs each.
Stokes fanned four batters in each game while allowing just one hit in six innings of work.
Post 6 hands Lady 17ers one-run loss: Columbia Post 6 snapped a 6-6 tie with a run in the home half of the fifth inning to split a Tuesday doubleheader with KC with a 7-6 win. In the first game, June Heitman fired a complete game two-hitter at the hostesses as Post 17 improved to 10-1 on the season with a 2-0 victory.
In game one, the Lady 17ers gave Heitman all the run support she would need in a top of the first in which Izzy Trapp got aboard on a two-out error and would score on a Tomie Christofaro RBI single to center.
The visitors went on top, 2-0, with an insurance run in the fifth when Haydin Williams sent a leadoff double to center and later scored on a Madison Stokes ground out.
Heitman fanned four batters in picking up the pitching win.
In game two, KC grabbed a 2-0 lead after a half-inning of play as Williams led off the game with a walk before Ella Sheorn beat out a bunt single. An error on a Trapp fly ball to left brought Williams home while a Stokes sac fly to left plated Sheorn with the second run.
Leading 2-1 after one frame, KC tacked on three runs in the second.
Isabell Brown got the rally started with a leadoff double to center before Jameson Keeter was hit by a pitch. With one gone, Williams made it a 4-1 game when she sent a two-run single to right. Williams scored the fifth run, coming in from third on a Stokes two-out single to center.
The Lady 17ers collected seven hits in the loss with Williams and Stokes each having two-hit, two-RBI games.
KC takes pair from Mid-Carolina: The Lady 17ers avenged their first loss of the season on Monday by sweeping a pair from the visitors, 7-3, in the opener and 7-0 in the nightcap.
In game one, M-C scored a run in the top of the first which was answered by the Lady 17ers scoring three times in their first at-bat before adding a four-spot in the second.
June Heitman was the winning pitcher, going all five innings while allowing five hits and fanning seven.
Six different KC players had a hit each in the game with Izzy Trapp and Madison Stokes each driving in two runs.
Camryn Jordan led off the three-run first with a single to center with Ella Sheorn following suit. A Stokes single to center drove in the tying run while Jordan made it 2-1, sliding home on a wild pitch. A Kayley Lynch walk put runners on the corners with Stokes swiping home on the back end of a double steal.
An inning later, the hostesses used a Heitman infield single to touch things off. Brylee Watkins then reached on a fielders’ choice before an error on a Sheorn ground ball plated Heitman. Trapp made it 6-1 when her booming double to right brought two runs home. A Stokes ground out allowed Trapp to score the seventh and final KC run.
In game two, Stokes stepped inside the circle and threw a complete game, three-hit shutout while fanning three batters.
Stokes’ was staked to a quick 2-0 lead after the first inning as Sheorn rapped a one-out single to right and scored from first on Tomie Christofaro’s triple to right. Jordan then made it 2-0 with an RBI infield single.
Isabell Brown touched off a five-run fourth by reaching on an error which was followed by Trapp being walked. An Emaree Ray infield single made it 3-0 before Haydin Williams legged out an infield single. Singles off the bats of Sheorn, Stokes and Christofaro made it 7-0 entering the final frame.
KC banged out 11 hits in the win with Jordan going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Christofaro and Stokes each had two-hit, two-RBI games with Sheorn adding a pair of hits while bringing in a run.