Joyce Edwards, who helped lead Camden High (29-2) to the AAA state girls’ basketball championship last month, was the national girls’ junior class Player of the Year by MaxPreps.com. The honor came from the same website which, earlier, named Edwards a second-team All-American selection which includes players from all grade levels.
Earlier, the 6-foot-3 forward who was named the 2022-23 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in girls’ basketball, the 2022-23 South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association AAA player of the year as well as the 2022-23 Region 6-AAA player of the year while also being named to SBLive.com’s first team All-American squad and its defensive player of the year.
Edwards was also part of an elite group of high school boys’ and girls’ basketball players who were part of the Jr. NBA Court of Leaders program which convened in Washington, D.C., in March.
In her junior campaign, Edwards averaged 28.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and nearly three blocks per outing. She also had 3.5 steals and 2.6 assists per contest. A fifth-year starter and a five-time AAA All-State selection for Natalie Norris’ Lady Bulldogs, Edwards enters her senior season as the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball with 3,016 career points.
In March, Edwards was one of 34 players — and the only one from South Carolina — who were invited to participate in the USA Junior National Team mini-camp held in Dallas in conjunction with the NCAA Division I women’s basketball championship being contested there.
An All-State selection in basketball, soccer and volleyball, Edwards was the leading scorer for the 2023 CHS girls’ soccer team with 39 goals and 12 assists in having played 20 games.