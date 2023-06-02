COLUMBIA — A service to celebrate the life of Deborah Jean Dabney Teague, 63, will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff, with burial to follow in Wateree Baptist Church Cemetery, Camden. The family will receive friends Sunday 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wateree Baptist Church or Long Creek Church of Christ.
Mrs. Teague, wife of the late Bradley Emory Teague, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Sybil Dabney. She was a member of Wateree Baptist Church where, as a child, she was in the GAs. Mrs. Teague graduated Camden High School where she was a member of Desaussure Tri-Hi-Y and was also a member of the Rainbow Girls. She enjoyed cross stitching.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Madelyn Teague; sisters, Cheryl Truesdale and Deanna Fulmer; nieces and nephews, Chris Dabney (Jessica), Nathan Dabney, Veronica Fulmer Gartman (Joseph), Caroline Truesdale, Josh Truesdale (Katie), and Thiel Geddings (Lisa); great-nieces and nephews, Jude Gartman, Rohan Dabney, Alexandria Truesdale, Kenna Truesdale, Marshall Geddings and Elijah Geddings; and friends, Richard Galloway, the Steed Family, the Goodwin Family, and the Ambrose family. She was predeceased by brother, Edwin Lewis Dabney Jr.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.